Highlights Anthony Joshua completely lost his cool with Daniel Dubois as the pair faced off for a promotional interview.

The two British boxers are set to fight for the IBF heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium in September.

Joshua threatened to 'throw a chair' at Dubois towards the end of the interview and had to be restrained by security.

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois almost came to blows and had to be separated after they sat down for a joint interview ahead of their IBF heavyweight title clash on the 21st of September at Wembley Stadium. Footage of the exchange was released by Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh on Thursday night - and it proves that there is genuine dislike between the pair.

Ironically, Dubois promoter Frank Warren had claimed earlier in the week that the two British fighters didn't need any stunts to sell the fight, which will see Dubois put his IBF Heavyweight Championship on the line against former two-time world champion Joshua. Eddie Hearn, who promotes Joshua, had already revealed that the face-off had become heated, but the raw footage shows just how much tension was in the room.

'AJ' appeared to spark the confrontation when he declared: "Honestly, speaking from the bottom of my heart, aside from belts and aside from it being him, I'm just ready to fight." Never one to back down from a challenge, Dubois quickly responded: "Let's go, let's go. If he wants to swing go, let's go now." Joshua then clapped back: "Shut up. Relax, relax."

Video Shows the Moment Joshua and Dubois Had to be Separated by Security

The heavyweight rivals were ready to get physical three months before their fight

Dubois wasn't backing down: "Do you want to go now? Let's go. Do you want to go now?" But Joshua replied saying: "I'll throw this f****** chair across your face. Don't disrespect me."

Dubois in response said: "You can't intimidate me, who do you think you are?” which made Joshua get up from his seat. This was followed by the pair being separated by security.

"Warn this little boy not to disrespect me. I don't take disrespect lightly you know. Don't sit on the table telling me we can go now, telling me this and that," Joshua bellowed across the room.

Frank Warren then demanded that filming was stopped just as tensions began easing a bit, although Joshua could still be seen staring a hole through Dubois. After the incident, Warren explained to the Daily Mail, that Joshua was likely feeling the pressure ahead of one of the biggest fights of his career.

"Wembley Stadium will be sold out in no time. Who won't want to see two British giants with massive punching power go at each other. It's what heavyweight boxing is all about. Daniel is really up for this fight already. And the big pressure is on Joshua at this later stage of his career."

Joshua has 28 wins and 3 losses, while Dubois has won 21 of his 23 bouts. They have a total of 45 knockouts between them.

Wembley Stadium ill host boxing for the first time since Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte in December 2022. Dubois will compete at Wembley for the first time, while Joshua will be making his fourth appearance there - his third as a headliner. The stakes couldn't be higher with the winner likely to challenge either Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in early 2025.