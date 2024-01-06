Highlights Ngannou's next boxing match is set against Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March.

Ngannou's debut in boxing was against Tyson Fury, where he gave an impressive performance and dropped Fury with a hook.

Anthony Joshua has bounced back with three straight wins and is considered one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the world.

Francis Ngannou's foray into boxing continues as his next bout has been announced, with Anthony Joshua the man to take him on, according to Sky Sports. The two will face off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March, with reports suggesting that the bout will take place on March 8 after it was announced this week. A press conference is scheduled to take place on January 15, where they'll really get the ball rolling ahead of the upcoming bout.

Related Francis Ngannou's five most likely opponents for next fight after Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou is set to continue boxing after his successful fight with Tyson Fury

The match will mark Ngannou's second in his blossoming career inside the squared circle. The 37-year-old became a star in the UFC, winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship and excelling inside the octagon as he beat the likes of Alistair Overeem, Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane along the way.

Disputes about money saw him decide to try his luck outside of the number-one MMA promotion, though, and he even decided to set his sights on a completely different combat sport. Ngannou moved into the world of boxing and didn't ease himself into it, taking on one of the biggest names in the sport right off the bat, with very interesting results.

Ngannou's debut came against Tyson Fury

He gave a very spirited performance

After Ngannou decided to try his luck in boxing, his first opponent was announced as Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King is the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion and provided a very tall task for the 37-year-old in his debut. Many expected a write-off, with Fury showing Ngannou that there were levels to boxing and completely outclassing him.

That wasn't quite what happened, though. Instead, the former UFC man really took the fight to Fury and dropped him with an insane hook. The image of Ngannou standing over a fallen Fury was jaw-dropping and helped turn him into a global superstar. Alas, he didn't win the match, with the judges handing the decision to the reigning champion, to the disgust of many fans.

In the boxing world, there are few opponents tougher than Fury and if Ngannou could compete with him at the level he did, theory suggests he should fare well going forward, but his next opponent isn't much easier.

Anthony Joshua is back to his best

The Englishman has won three straight bouts

After losing two matches in a row to Oleksandr Usyk, many thought Anthony Joshua's time at the top of boxing might have come to an end, but he's quickly put those doubts to bed. The Englishman has now wracked up three straight wins, with his last two victories coming inside the distance and his most recent fight, against Otto Wallin, was the best he's looked in years.

Anthony Joshua's boxing record 30 fights 27 wins 3 losses By knockout 24 1 By decision 3 2

There are few heavyweights in the world quite as dangerous as AJ and following up a bout with Fury by taking on the 34-year-old is quite the statement from Ngannou. Having held the title of Baddest Man on the Planet, during his time as UFC champion, he's almost certainly got to be considered one of the most confident men on the planet now. Or foolish. Only time will tell.