Backstage footage has been posted on YouTube of Anthony Joshua's press conference with Dillian Whyte ahead of their rematch next month.

During said video, Eddie Hearn, who is of course AJ's promoter, can be seen telling Joshua what he needs to do to be considered as a boxing Hall of Famer once he's finished with his professional career.

Hearn went on to name three heavyweights that Joshua must defeat before he retires in order to be inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame.

In the Behind the Scenes video posted by Matchroom Boxing on YouTube, Joshua was asking media and pundits what you have to do to make it into the Hall of Fame.

Some said fight the best of your era, which would be Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Oleksandr Usyk, while Hearn provided his opinion.

Video: Eddie Hearn tells AJ how to become a boxing Hall of Famer

He said: “If you beat Dillian (Whyte), (Deontay) Wilder and (Tyson) Fury, you’re in the Hall of Fame.”

Easy, right? We're joking of course!

This conversation was being had all ahead of Joshua’s rematch with Whyte, who he beat in their first fight in the seventh round by TKO.

Joshua was then asked if he wants the kind of recognition of being a Hall of Famer in boxing, to which he replied that he doesn’t.

What has Anthony Joshua said about his status in boxing?

He was then asked about being the best of his era, to which he responded: “I used to, that’s what hurt when losing to (Oleksandr) Usyk, I used to. But it’s hard to get that notoriety as a British fighter. If I was American, it would be different.”

He was then asked notoriety or respect, to which he replied respect.

He then said: “Tyson Fury went 12 with Otto Wallin, and they say he was brilliant, he got 12 good rounds under his belt. Anthony Joshua goes 12 with Jermaine Franklin, and they say he’s washed up. I’m like how?”

Fans have since had their say in the comments about Joshua.

One fan said that he brought boxing back to mainstream in the UK: “Regardless of what happens in his career from now, AJ brought British boxing back to the mainstream. Something even Fury couldn't do even after beating Klitschko."

One fan believes AJ has lost some of his previous confidence: “Too much of AJ's language is over compensating. He's lost the confidence he once had. Agree with Froch, Ruiz definitely took a part of his fighting style away.”

Another fan said: “What AJ needs to remember is Fury overcame a huge cut in that fight and still won. AJ has only overcome adversity once against an old Klitschko. He folded against Ruiz, folded against Usyk, twice. That’s what he forgets about the Fury/Wallin fight.”

Someone else commented that they think what AJ is saying is wrong: “The greatest heavyweight of all time arguably is Lennox, and he is British, so that argument AJ gave about not getting the recognition because he's British is b*******... The best heavyweight today... also British.”

Joshua vs Whyte will take place at the O2 Arena on the 12th of August, with Hearn saying that a fight with Wilder is ‘locked in’ for December in Saudi Arabia. However, this will only happen if Joshua can defeat The Body Snatcher first.