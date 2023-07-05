Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are arguably the three most prominent names in the heavyweight division, particularly in the power department.

Joshua has reigned as a two-time world champion having stopped the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin during his career.

His rival Fury was never previously known for his powerful displays but has recorded big power-punching wins over Whyte, Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora since making a remarkable comeback.

The most feared power-puncher in the division Wilder, has become known for his devastating combinations which have knocked down some of the best including Fury on several occasions during their epic trilogy.

All the three notorious heavyweights have faced the notorious arcade game of the boxing punch machine, but they have all recorded different scores.

Deontay Wilder broke the machine - but scored big

Wilder was the most recent to have had a go on the machine during an appearance at a PFL MMA event in Atlanta, as he awaits his next fight move.

The 'Bronze Bomber' has become known for his sensational power which has seen him lay out the likes of Robert Helenius, Dominic Brezeale and Fury with that thunderous right hand.

And his power initially translated into the machine, which was caught on camera by media backstage as he couldn't resist a couple of attempts while currently being out of action.

WATCH: Deontay Wilder breaks the machine

In his first huge punch landed, Wilder crashed the machine and posted a score of 930 which is just 69 away from the high score available on the arcade game.

He was seemingly unhappy with his connection and reloaded himself for a second attempt, which took a bizarre turn.

The 37-year-old then clattered the machine with an almighty hook, but as the score appeared to be flying up it randomly glitched and stopped at 418.

He was clearly fuming with the effort not being scored, but found the funny side of it with his score likely to be exceeding the first he posted.

It is an uncertain time for Wilder who is close to securing a deal to fight Joshua later this year in Saudi Arabia, and 'AJ' will be aware of his one-punch dynamite which could close the show at any given moment.

He has also been in extensive talks with Andy Ruiz Jr over a summer fight which could act as a tune-up event, but the pair are currently disagreeing over the purse split for the clash.

Anthony Joshua's two attempts

The British star has flattened some of the best heavyweight's in the current era and became known for being a knockout artist at world-level.

His first effort against the punch machine came in a high-profile spotlight on the Graham Norton Show, having been encouraged to get involved by the host.

Despite being in a shirt and formal attire, Joshua stepped up and smashed the record posted by celebrities recording a score of 848 which at the time was the one to beat.

WATCH: Anthony Joshua's first attempt

It was not the last time that Joshua would come up against his arcade opponent however, as he took on the same foe in the DAZN offices after signing a long-term deal with the streaming service.

However, he vastly improved his score with a huge left hook, which took his high score to a mammoth 965, but he was gutted and expected it to reach the top.

WATCH: Anthony Joshua's top score attempt

Joshua has recently faced criticism for moving away from his power-punching displays and using his boxing skills more, having outpointed the likes of Andy Ruiz Jr and Jermaine Franklin.

It is expected he will now have an extremely busy year after months of talks which will likely include a rematch with Dillian Whyte this summer, before a lucrative Middle East mega-fight in December with Wilder.

But he will be hoping that he can get back to his best and begin stopping people before the bell, under the new stewardship of trainer Derrick James.

It was expected that Joshua's December outing would form a part of a four-man tournament, with the other fight contested by Fury and Usyk for the undisputed titles.

He will be hoping he can still secure a title shot however irrespective of the bout taking place, and it is about time British boxing fans see him take on Fury.

Tyson Fury tops the heavyweight pack

Fury was not always known for his power but more his sublime technique during the early stages of his career, but has now added heavy hands to his growing armory.

He displayed this perfectly while in his own gym in Morecambe training alongside his team including brother Tommy Fury, Joseph Parker and dad John Fury.

And it was the 'Gypsy King' who made the most impressive attempt on the machine, clattering it with a huge left hook, which flew up to a total score of 993.

He cheered with his teammates after the score came in, just six away from breaking the machine record with weeks to go before his supposed title clash with Joshua.

WATCH: Tyson Fury's heavyweight top score

Like many fights currently in the life of the WBC champion, it failed to materialise seeing the British pair's hopes of finally settling their rivalry dwindling.

Fury has now instead teased a "game changing" announcement alongside promoter Frank Warren, which is set to be unexpected given the lack of choice from the current contenders.

Matchroom Boxing kingpin Eddie Hearn appeared to leak that it could now instead be an exhibition against Francis Ngannou who recently left the UFC in pursuit of more lucrative opportunities.

The pair first came head-to-head last April and have always talked up a mixed-rules fight, but it could be peculiar given Hearn has suggested it could involve no knockdowns.

News is expected this week, with current UFC heavyweight Jon Jones not ruled out given the 34-year-old suggested he had received communication from the MMA promotion over a two-fight deal.

It has been a frustrating time overall in the heavyweight division, but fans will hope there will be some light at the end of the tunnel after a pretty flat year of actual action.