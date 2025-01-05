Nobody cares for the prospective all-British battle between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury because they've waited too long to make the long-rumored fight a reality, according to the crossover boxer and former UFC star Darren Till.

After Fury lost back-to-back fights to world unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, and with Joshua's thunderous loss to Daniel Dubois, the two stalwarts of the division have never looked farther from a world title shot than they have in 2025, and so, with fewer viable opponents for a big event, it makes a Joshua vs Fury fight likelier this year.

Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua's pro records (as of 05/01/25) Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Fights 37 32 Wins 34 28 Losses 2 4 Draws 1 0

But, for Till, it's a fight that should have been made years ago, and is yet more evidence for how the UFC lapped boxing because boss Dana White, in Till's opinion, has been making fights like that happen in MMA.

That's according to Darren Till, who said no one cares for it anymore

Commenting about the fight on X, formerly Twitter, Till said it's arriving "five years too late."

"You and your promoters wanted to play who’s got the biggest d*** so the fight is just like, yeah … we’ll watch it, but we’re not f****** a****. Why on God's green Earth didn’t [you] fight when [you] were both on [form] years ago?"

"It’s not the same now."

For Till, it's why "Dana is laughing again" at boxing. In UFC, Till said, fighters compete against one another as "soon as [they] reach the top."

He continued: "Tyson and AJ have been fighting everyone but each other and that was the fight to make years ago at Wembley."

"But, obviously, that was back when both thought the other didn’t need the other and your promoters were in the toilets measuring their d**** and their egos."

:Sorry to rant, but I think a lot of people will agree … I actually feel like it’s an insult to the fan-base for us to give [you] hundreds of millions when really we should have got this fight years ago, so, yeah … f*** off AJ. We’re not a****, mate!"