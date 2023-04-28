Anthony Joshua has revealed that Deontay Wilder will be his next opponent, with the pair finally set to meet in December.

'AJ' returned to winning ways following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk as he confirmed his 25th win in front of a roaring O2 Arena against Jermaine Franklin earlier this month.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn jetted out to Saudi Arabia this week to work on negotiations for a huge event in the Gulf state - and it appears that Joshua v Wilder is a big part of those plans.

It's a bout that has been talked about for years, although fans would have preferred to have seen them go toe-to-toe when they both men held world titles.

Video: Anthony Joshua confirms upcoming fight with Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua releases information on upcoming fight

When quizzed if he was going to beat Wilder by Instagram user KayPhysical, Joshua had a firm answer.

“That’s what happening. You know it’s going down.”

That alone would have been big enough news, but the 33-year-old went one step further and confirmed that the mega-fight is set to happen before the end of the year.

“That’s what’s happening. It’s public news, we’re throwing it down in December.”

As mentioned, this is a fight that has been expected to happen for years now, but it seems that both parties are finally putting pen to paper and, in turn, money where their mouths are.

Wilder, known as the ‘Bronze Bomber’, has not fought since knocking out Robert Helenius in October of last year.

“We got a lot of different options right now at this moment in time. Joshua, everybody,” the American boxer told iFL TV.

“I think a lot of people is going to get that dream fight everyone wants to see.”

Neither Joshua or Wilder can afford defeat in their heavyweight showdown

It may seem that Joshua is one loss away from retirement after losing two out of his last three, but Wilder is also in need of a win to reignite his own career.

While the winner can expect another shot at a world title, it's tough to see where the loser goes.

The teased Joshua v Wilder fight could even be part of a card which could include WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury finally battling it out with IBF, WBA and WBO king Usyk.

Per the Daily Star, Matchroom boss Hearn teased the idea of a lucrative tournament in Saudi Arabia featuring all four heavyweight superstars when speaking to media this week.

Could boxing's glamour division finally be set to host the fights we've all craved for so long? We certainly hope so.