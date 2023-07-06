Anthony Joshua's rematch with Dillian Whyte has been confirmed with the pair set to do battle for a second time this summer.

'AJ' has been starting his heavyweight rebuild after back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk having began work under new trainer Derrick James.

He has been in advanced talks with Deontay Wilder over a December mega-fight but has since been attempting to identify a summer fight as a tune-up for the huge Saudi Arabia event.

And he has now found his opponent in a tough showdown against former rival Whyte, and you can find out all the details below.

Anthony Joshua's first meeting with Dillian Whyte

Joshua's rivalry with the 'Body Snatcher' began several years ago, when the pair met in an all-British fight at London's O2 arena in December 2015.

The fight was in front of a raucous sold-out crowd and saw Joshua looking to continue his undefeated record, against someone with whom he had shared a bitter feud throughout the fight week build-up.

It immediately caught light with the stakes high, with Whyte swinging for Joshua at the final bell which sparked a wild brawl. Punches were flying from both men, and both corner teams even became involved in the centre of the ring surrounded by a sea of security.

Whyte did rock Joshua on several occasions, but the power-punching Watford native rallied to a stoppage victory in the seventh round with a barrage of heavy shots.

Despite the pair shaking hands and showing a mark of respect when the fight was ended prematurely, it had a real feeling that bad blood hadn't been fully settled, and it was a rivalry that would re-emerge further along in both fighter's careers.

Anthony Joshua's rematch announced against Dillian Whyte

Talks between Joshua and Whyte have been ongoing for several weeks and even threatened to blow up and leave the former champion without an opponent.

However, after Joshua elected to remove the rematch clause, Whyte signed the deal and the pair will now renew their bad blood with a second meeting.

It is a promise that has seemingly been kept by the pair, since they came across each other in a chance meeting in London where they shook hands on an eventual sequel.

The fight has now been confirmed to take place on August 12 at the previous O2 Arena venue in London, with the event now set to take place in front of 16,000 fans.

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing event will be broadcast on streaming service DAZN's pay-per-view platform given the significant British interest, and a win for Joshua would likely see a sensational step-up to take on another rival in Wilder.

No titles will be on the line with the pair currently just in contention for the world title belts, with Joshua having lost his crown to Usyk in September 2021 before failing to earn it back in their rematch last year.

Fighting form

Joshua and Whyte will both go into the contest having beaten previously undefeated American Jermaine Franklin, with 'AJ' outpointing his rival in April.

In truth, Whyte struggled against Franklin at the end of the last year, and a meeting with his British rival is likely the biggest opportunity available to revive his career.

The B-side fighter has struggled for form having lost to Alexander Povetkin and in his big title clash against Tyson Fury, but equally his counterpart Joshua has lost twice to Usyk and has had less activity than ideal since the coronavirus pandemic.