Anthony Joshua will come up against bitter rival Dillian Whyte for the second time in a heavyweight rematch.

'AJ' is continuing life under new coach Derrick James, and has relocated to the US to continue his plan to revive his heavyweight career after back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

His showdown will come against the 'Body Snatcher' next after the pair recently fought Jermaine Franklin, and a win will be huge to secure his mega-money fight with Deontay Wilder early next year.

Whyte will have his own motivation of revenge given he lost their first explosive meeting in 2015, and will be hoping victory can propel him into his own huge opportunities again.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the big all-British fight night...

Joshua's second meeting with Whyte will take place on Saturday, August 12 at London's O2 arena where the pair first touched gloves eight years ago.

Tickets are like gold dust with the arena selling out in a matter of hours, as the pair will renew their rivalry which sparked the imagination of British boxing fans earlier in their careers.

A win for either fighter could see them lifted back into title contention, despite both admitting they put in underwhelming displays last time out against American heavyweight Franklin.

Fight Start Time

Joshua's showdown with Whyte will see a stacked undercard begin at around 4pm live on Matchroom Boxing's usual Behind The Bell broadcast on YouTube.

The main pay-per-view card broadcast will get underway at 6pm UK time (2pm ET) with a stacked card set to feature Derek Chisora and Johnny Fisher.

Ring walks for the night's main event between Joshua and Whyte are expected at around 10:15pm in the UK (5:15pm ET) with the action set to unfold 15 minutes later at around 10:30pm.

Full fight card

Main Event: Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean

Derek Chisora vs TBA

Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

George Liddard vs Radek Rousal

Maisey Rose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg

More fighters are expected to be announced to feature on the bill, which is going to be stacked given four heavyweight showdowns are set to feature at the top of the card.

Main Event

Joshua and Whyte will settle their all-London rivalry in the 'Lion's Den' where they first left it all in the ring in 2015.

Their first fight had huge repercussions on their careers with Joshua going on to become unified world champion after beating Whyte, with his rival unable to beat Tyson Fury last year.

It is a different set of circumstances for both men now with Joshua under new stewardship, as he looks to continue his bounce back after losing to Usyk twice.

Meanwhile, Whyte will know it could be one of his last chances to disrupt the leading names, and will be looking to steal his rival's spot in a clash with Wilder.

Whyte and Joshua had agreed to a sequel in a chance meeting in the London streets, and there will no doubt be bad intentions in the ring.

Joshua and Whyte sent the arena into a frenzy, having caused a mass ruckus after just one round before rocking each other. 'AJ' then won by stoppage as he came through a real fiery test.

It is expected to be a similarly raucous affair, with the former Olympic champion taking on a tough challenge and risking it all.

How to watch on TV and live stream

Joshua's clash with Whyte will be broadcast exclusively live on streaming service DAZN via their pay-per-view platform.

Viewers in the UK and Ireland can purchase the event for £26.99 on a one-off basis by subscribing to DAZN on their official website, or through Virgin Media and Sky boxes across the country.

The event can be watched via the traditional streaming platform or via the DAZN pay-per-view channel on Sky and Virgin Media. It is also available on a range of devices, with the action able to be mirrored via Google Chromecast.

Viewers in the US and around the globe can watch Joshua v Whyte 2 as part of a standard DAZN subscription at no extra cost.

What has been said?

Joshua: “There are a lot of names in the division. But at the same time look at what this fight does. I’m a fighter but I also understand business. And this fight does good business.

“He [Dillian] is just another body. They’ve got a lot of hate for me. But I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about my lane and what I’m trying to do. I don’t focus on other peoples opinions.

“Forget [Deontay] Wilder and all them lot. They’ve been doing my head in for years. Even with [Tyson] Fury. I’m 34 this year, and I’m not wasting my time chasing people.

"It’s a massive night for my career. Victorious 100%. That’s my goal and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Whyte: “I just prepare for the best version of him [Joshua]. I don’t care what people are saying about him. I’m still coming to fight, and I haven’t got anything to lose.

"I’m calm now – but the more you f*** about, we’ll soon find out. Is this a must-win fight? Every fight I’ve had with Matchroom has been like that.

"But I don’t worry about that. Let’s see what happens. I have the power to take anyone out.

"If the knockout comes then great. But I’m focusing on the victory. I’ll listen to what Buddy McGirt says.”

Co-Main Event

Despite Joshua and Whyte taking the spotlight on the night, a huge heavyweight co-main event is not to be slept on between Demzey McKean and Filip Hrgovic.

The Croatian heavyweight is currently in the position for a mandatory shot at Usyk's world titles with the IBO, and a win could see him put perfectly in place to cash in on his opportunity.

However, he will first have to progress beyond undefeated Australian McKean who is making huge waves in the top division as a lively southpaw.

Whoever wins will likely receive the call to take on the Ukrainian next if he is unable to secure a shot at WBC champion Tyson Fury for the undisputed crown, so stakes couldn't be higher.