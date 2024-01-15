Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will come head-to-head in a boxing match this year, which is promising to be yet another huge event in the Middle East. AJ is considered one of the best fighters in the heavyweight division, and is looking to continue his rebuild as he looks to return to challenging for world titles, and could await the winner of Tyson Fury's fight with Oleksandr Usyk later in 2024.

However, he cannot under-estimate former UFC champion Ngannou who made his boxing debut in 2023, and stunned the world by knocking down undefeated Fury before falling to a narrow points loss. The power-punching star showed he clearly has some ability in the squared circle, and will be looking to try and cause a mammoth upset at the second time of asking.

Anthony Joshua's clash with Francis Ngannou will take place on March 8, 2024 which has been officially confirmed by promoters and the fighters. AJ will come into the fight knowing that a win could set up further huge fights in 2024, having previously beaten Otto Wallin comfortably at the end of 2023. He is now working with trainer Ben Davison to return to world honours, and could find himself in a title fight of his own against Filip Hrgovic for the vacant title next year if Usyk is forced to vacate his belt.

The fact that the fight is in the first quarter of the year, could see both fighters able to compete in a three-fight 2024, with Ngannou himself potentially eyeing a rematch with Fury at the back end of the annum. 'The Predator' is also signed with MMA promotion PFL after his departure from the UFC, and could also look to compete in the cage with Deontay Wilder who is keen to step into the field.

Venue

The huge heavyweight clash between Joshua and Ngannou will take place in the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of their current offering of live sport to celebrate Riyadh Season. We have already seen two iconic boxing events held in the venue, with Fury's contest against Ngannou first to take centre stage, before Joshua himself fought Wallin in a bumper event featuring Deontay Wilder in December 2023.

UK fans will be upset that the contest hasn't landed on British shores, but Saudi Arabia have committed huge funding to bring the event to the region with huge purses set to be earned by both fighters. It is likely there will once again be other surprises to make the event an incredible spectacle, with fans last time able to enjoy an opening ceremony which included musical performances.

Undercard

One fight has been confirmed to take place on the undercard so far between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker, as reported by Ariel Helwani via promoter Turki Alalshikh, who will act as the chief support on the night. Parker recorded a tremendous upset points win over Deontay Wilder to scupper plans for a mega-fight between the 'Bronze Bomber' and Joshua, and the New Zealander will be hoping to prove his credentials as the most credible title challenger.

Meanwhile, 'Big Bang' is fresh from a brilliant and dominant two wins over British heavyweight Joe Joyce including a big KO in their rematch last time out. He is now 40-years-old and knows that time is running out to get his big shot at the heavyweight titles, so will be hoping a win thrusts him into direct contention later in 2024.

Odds

​​​Joshua comes into the event as the bookies' favourite, which is largely down to his status as the natural boxer of the two fighters. Noticeably, Ngannou is not the clear underdog that he was in the fight with Tyson Fury, where he came into the event as an unknown in a boxing discipline but certainly performed on the night, threatening to end the Gypsy King's undefeated record.

AJ will be used to being the favourite in events, having taken the role against most of the division outside his uphill challenges in rematches with Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk. His Cameroon rival will likely have the support of many more, including those from the MMA world who have seen the best of Ngannou during his rise to UFC heavyweight champion with some elite-level displays.