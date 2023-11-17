Highlights Anthony Joshua is set to face Otto Wallin in a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown at the end of 2023.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident that Joshua is on track for future big fights, including a potential matchup against Deontay Wilder.

The fight is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, with the event expected to draw a big crowd.

British star Anthony Joshua will make his return later this month to round off 2023, as he takes on Swedish fighter Otto Wallin in a huge showdown. The former two-time world champion has already fought twice this year, in a comfortable points win over Jermaine Franklin before ousting Robert Helenius with a vicious KO, and he is looking to continue his rebuild in the heavyweight division.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has stated that he is confident 'AJ' is on the path to the biggest fights at world level again, in particular with a huge showdown against Deontay Wilder lined up for next year, where the pair could earn record-breaking purses. He will hope to reach the pinnacle of the sport for a third time, but it will be a difficult outing against Wallin, who has shown his credentials against Tyson Fury where he severely cut open the Briton's eye.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the huge event headlined by Joshua and Wallin, as boxing finishes with a bang in 2023...

Anthony Joshua's huge showdown with Otto Wallin will take place on Saturday December 23 as part of the Riyadh Season, on the exact setting that Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in October. Saudi Arabia have committed huge investment to this project, and the event is expected to provide a big purse for 'AJ' who will likely receive a timely boost to his overall net worth.

The event has been officially announced to get underway at 4pm (11am ET) according to both broadcasters, with the undercard set to begin with a whole host of top fights on display. The main event ring walks are scheduled to take place at 11:45pm UK time (6:45pm ET) as confirmed by broadcaster DAZN, but this could be subject to change if the prior fights do not run to schedule on the night.

Read more: Anthony Joshua left irritated with Louis Theroux after Oleksandr Usyk question

It is what could be perceived by many as one of Joshua's final chances to make a fresh go at the world titles having now bounced back from his defeats to Oleksandr Usyk with two consecutive wins. Despite having worked with Derrick James in his corner, AJ has now linked up with Tyson Fury's former trainer Ben Davison, who will be hoping that he can improve his professional record going forward.

Full fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

How to watch on TV and live stream

It has been officially announced that the fight will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV in global territories including the UK and US. In Joshua's homeland, the event will be available to purchase at a price point of £19.99 via DAZN.com and the app as a standalone fee. The event will also be broadcast via traditional cable TV on TNT Sports Box Office where fans can purchase the event at the same price point. It is available via streaming service Discovery+, and Virgin Media and Sky TV subscribers through their box.

This will provide fans with a generous package, one which has rarely been seen in recent years with fights creeping up to a price nearer £30. In the US and Canada, the fight will be available to fans to purchase for $39.99, and in both cases the event can be watched via the DAZN streaming service app, or by purchasing the event on traditional cable services. It will also be available around the world at a price of $21.99 at a fixed fee which will be converted to local currency.

Tale of the tape/ records

Anthony Joshua stands at a mammoth height of six feet six inches tall, and will likely weigh more than his opponent on fight night giving him a significant size advantage. Wallin is slightly smaller standing at six feet five inches, but it will likely make very little difference on the night, particularly given he boxes in the southpaw stance which has given Joshua a great deal of problems in the past.

The Briton carries a professional record of 26 wins with three defeats, two of them coming against the tough Ukrainian, but he has since avenged his only other defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. Meanwhile, Wallin has only ever lost once against Tyson Fury, but has not fought opponents to the same calibre of AJ, and has yet to be a world champion.

Fight stats Anthony Joshua Otto Wallin Height 6'6" 6'5" Weight 115kg 103kg Fight Record 26-3 (23 KOs) 26-1 (14 KOs) Last Fight Robert Helenius (August 2023) Murat Gassiev (September 2023)

Everything that has been said

Joshua said:

“I’m looking forward to delivering my message to Otto Wallin on December 23. I can’t predict the future but I know what I want to do. I believe I’m going to be three-time heavyweight champion and the first step is to put a demolition job on Otto Wallin. It’s going to be a really good time to go to Saudi. It’s going to be big. We haven’t seen a card like this before. This is not a one-stop shop. This is a vision, this is my first stop and I will deliver the message. I’m determined to win and get back to my peak."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said:

“This is a tough fight. We saw Wallin against Tyson Fury, he’s a good southpaw and we have seen something different from AJ. I think the best chapter is still to write for AJ. He changed the face of Saudi boxing and this is a challenge he wants to take. He wants to be heavyweight champion again and I think this will be a destructive performance from him. Wilder is potentially a massive fight to bring in 2024. This lines everything up for AJ and this lines up his whole career. I can’t wait to see him shine on December 23.”

Otto Wallin said: