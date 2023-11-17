Highlights Anthony Joshua is set to face Otto Wallin in a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown at the end of 2023 as part of a major boxing event.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident that Joshua is on track for future big fights, including a potential matchup against Deontay Wilder next year.

The fight is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, with the event expected to draw a big crowd and provide a substantial purse for Joshua.

British star Anthony Joshua will make his return at the end of 2023 as he takes on Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin in a huge showdown as part of a bumper card. The former two-time world champion has already fought twice this year, in a comfortable points win over Jermaine Franklin before ousting Robert Helenius with a vicious KO, and he is looking to continue his rebuild.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has stated that he is confident 'AJ' is on the path to the biggest fights at world level again, in particular with a huge showdown against Deontay Wilder lined up for next year, where the pair could earn record-breaking purses. He will hope to reach the pinnacle of the sport for a third time, but it will be a difficult outing against Wallin, who has shown his credentials against Tyson Fury where he severely cut open the Briton's eye.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the huge event headlined by Joshua and Wallin, as boxing finishes with a bang in 2023...

Anthony Joshua's huge showdown with Otto Wallin will take place on Saturday December 23 as part of the Riyadh Season, on the exact setting that Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in October. Saudi Arabia have committed huge investment to this project, and the event is expected to provide a big purse for 'AJ' who will likely receive a timely boost to his overall net worth.

It is expected to be a sold-out event in the Middle East with fans from every region of the world anticipated to be in attendance to see if the former two-time world champion can edge one step closer to a renewed title push. Joshua will know that the win can finally see him settle his rivalry with Deontay Wilder, who hasn't fought himself since completely obliterating Robert Helenius with his own savage KO in 2022.

It is what could be perceived by many as one of Joshua's final chances to make a fresh go at the world titles having now bounced back from his defeats to Oleksandr Usyk with two consecutive wins. Despite having worked with Derrick James in his corner, AJ has now linked up with Tyson Fury's former trainer Ben Davison, who will be hoping that he can improve his professional record going forward.

Fight Start Time

Joshua's clash with Otto Wallin has not yet received a guaranteed start time as it is currently unclear if it will stand as the main event on the night or act as the chief support to Deontay Wilder's clash with Joseph Parker. Traditionally, boxing cards in Saudi Arabia have began at 6/7pm UK time (1/2pm ET) with the main event getting underway at around 10:30pm UK time (5:30pm ET).

Read more: Anthony Joshua left irritated with Louis Theroux after Oleksandr Usyk question

It will of course depend on the duration of the hugely stacked undercard, which features a host of world champions including Dmitry Bivol and Jai Opetaia. Joshua will be hoping to be the headline act on the night, but if the launch press conference is anything to go by, he will likely be behind Wilder.

Full Fight Card

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker

Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark de Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa

How to Watch on TV/ Live Stream

Full broadcast details are yet to be confirmed, but it is understood that the event will be broadcast live on TNT Sports Box Office and DAZN PPV around the world in various territories. ESPN+ PPV could also land the event in the US which will be another significant market, but a price point for all the outlets involved is yet to be confirmed with a full announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Fury's fight with Ngannou was priced at £21.95 in the UK and $79.99 in the US and given it shares the same venue and Middle East promoter, it could well be valued at a similar price point. Given the bill also involves fellow leading heavyweight Deontay Wilder, fans can expect a certain level of value for money if they do purchase the event.

Tickets

Ticket details are yet to be announced for the Joshua v Wallin event, but they will likely be confirmed in due course, with full details to be released as part of the Riyadh Season. The event will take place in the Saudi Arabian city, with a ready-built arena likely to play host to the fully outdoor event, which will be the third time Joshua has competed in the country.

The lowest ticket price for Fury's contest with Ngannou which took place in the same arena last month, was $22.98 with the highest shown as over $9000 near the fight on ticket site StubHub. This could be an indication of exactly what the price points will be like for fans wishing to travel to see if Joshua can continue his win streak.

What has been said?

Joshua said:

“I’m looking forward to delivering my message to Otto Wallin on December 23. I can’t predict the future but I know what I want to do. I believe I’m going to be three-time heavyweight champion and the first step is to put a demolition job on Otto Wallin. It’s going to be a really good time to go to Saudi. It’s going to be big. We haven’t seen a card like this before. This is not a one-stop shop. This is a vision, this is my first stop and I will deliver the message. I’m determined to win and get back to my peak."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said:

“This is a tough fight. We saw Wallin against Tyson Fury, he’s a good southpaw and we have seen something different from AJ. I think the best chapter is still to write for AJ. He changed the face of Saudi boxing and this is a challenge he wants to take. He wants to be heavyweight champion again and I think this will be a destructive performance from him. Wilder is potentially a massive fight to bring in 2024. This lines everything up for AJ and this lines up his whole career. I can’t wait to see him shine on December 23.”

Otto Wallin said: