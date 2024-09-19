With just days separating the clash between the London-born pair of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, anticipation is building for their 12-round Wembley Stadium fight. While Dubois' IBF Heavyweight Championship is at stake, both men are also in line to pocket huge sums for their efforts in front of a predicted 96,000 fans.

A report from the Manchester Evening News has revealed the estimated fight purses for both men as Joshua looks to join an elite group of heavyweight legends to win the world title for the third time. Dubois, meanwhile, is hoping to upset the odds and make a successful first defence of his IBF crown. 'Dynamite' was upgraded to full champion over the summer after Oleksandr Usyk was stripped of the belt. Dubois had previously won the interim title by stopping Filip Hrgovic in June.

Although Dubois comes into the contest as the reigning champion, it is the more experienced Joshua that commands the lion's share of the overall fight purse. While 'AJ' is likely to fall short of the £39.8m he earned for knocking out Francis Ngannou earlier this year, this weekend's contest will still be a highly lucrative one.

Joshua is Expected to Earn More Than Double Dubois' Fight Purse

The 34-year-old could bank as much as £25m at Wembley Stadium

Joshua's guaranteed purse for the contest will be £6m, although this will rise once his share of the pay-per-view revenue is taken into account. Projections suggest that he could see his overall earnings swell to around £25m if the fight is a hit on PPV.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua is undefeated at Wembley Stadium, having knocked out all three of the opponents he has faced at the venue.

Dubois guarantee may only be set at £3.5m, but that is still a career-high payday for the 27-year-old. Per talkSPORT, his previous best was the £1.6m he banked after losing to Usyk last year. Like Joshua, the champion also gets a share of the pay-per-view and could earn as much as £10m if the event is a commercial hit, as he is on a far lesser split of the PPV than his opponent.

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, who is promoting the card as part of 'Riyadh Season', has ensured that the fight will be the cheapest major bout offered on pay-per-view in many years. Both fighters will be hoping that move translates into a bumper buy-rate this weekend.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois expected fight purses Guaranteed Purse Potential PPV Bonus Total Anthony Joshua £6,000,000 £19,000,000 £25,000,000 Daniel Dubois £3,500,000 £6,500,000 £10,000,000 Figures taken as per Manchester Evening News - 19/09/2024

Although Dubois is already set for the biggest payday of his life, those numbers will only increase if he is able to score the upset over Joshua. Even a draw or a close defeat could lead to a rematch that would provide him with even more riches.

However, for both men, the ultimate goal is to win on Saturday night and put themselves in line for a unification bout against the winner of December's rematch between Usyk and Tyson Fury. The heavyweight division once again takes centre stage this weekend and Joshua vs Dubois promises to deliver the action and drama that fans have come to expect from boxing's glamour division.