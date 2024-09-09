The upcoming all-British heavyweight world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois looks to be the start of a new fairer deal for boxing fans when it comes to pay-per-view events after prices were confirmed for the bout on the 21st of September. Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh recently declared his intentions to bring down PPV costs for the consumer - and he's wasted no time bringing in that change.

AJ and ‘Dynamite’ Dubois will be fighting in a nearly sold-out Wembley Stadium as part of ‘Riyadh Season’, where two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua will challenge for Dubois’s recently upgraded IBF world championship.

That particular piece of heavyweight gold was previously held by boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in more than 20 years, Oleksandr Usyk. However, boxing politics meant that the Ukrainian was stripped by the IBF after his unification bout with Tyson Fury earlier this year.

As disappointing as that was to many, it does now provide Joshua with the opportunity to join an exclusive group of individuals who have become three-time heavyweight world champions. This select group includes some of the greatest fighters ever to grace the division, including Vitali Klitschko, Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Muhammad Ali.

Joshua vs Dubois Will be Cheaper Than Many Recent Big Fights

The bout will not cost more than £20 anywhere in the world

As part of his commitment to lower prices, Turki Alalshikh told talkSPORT last week: "I dream of a PPV with a good price to make the fans happy and subscribe to get them to watch it legally.

"Usually when I see a high [priced] PPV, a lot of people go and watch the fight illegally and this is not healthy for boxing and the platform. What I will try to push is to have our Riyadh Season shows at less than £20 in England and less than $20 around the world…I would prefer to have one million fans subscribe and buy the PPV for £20 than less than 500,000 [paying £40 for the PPV]."

Alalshikh has already lived up to those words. Per DAZN, no territory will be charged more than £19.99 for the event.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois PPV Prices Country Provider Price United Kingdom Sky Sports Box Office TNT Sports Box Office DAZN Pay-Per View £19.99 United States DAZN Pay-Per-View $19.99 Rest of the world DAZN Pay-Per-View $19.99

The reduction for UK fans may only be around £5 from the fee they were charged to watch 'AJ' defeat Francis Ngannou back in March, but it is certainly a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, for US fans who are often used to spending $80 or more on a big fight, the saving is far more significant. By way of illustration, the charge to watch Canelo Alvarez's world title defence against Edgar Berlanga this weekend is almost $90!

The full fight card for Joshua vs Dubois can be found below: