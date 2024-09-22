Daniel Dubois absolutely dominated Anthony Joshua before delivering a sensational fifth-round knockout in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to retain his IBF world heavyweight title. The 27-year-old completely dismantled his opponent from the opening bell to retain his belt and catapult himself to superstardom.

The fight was clearly one-sided, but the punch stats from CompuBox highlight just how dominant Dubois was as he pummelled AJ from the first round. The two-time heavyweight world champion was knocked down four times before being brutally knocked out with a counter right hand in the fifth. But the punishment for AJ began in the first round as he landed just six punches compared to to Dubois' 14, with the final overhand right thrown by Dubois rocking Joshua and sending him to the canvas.

The 34-year-old did manage to get back to his feet, but Dubois quickly upped his work rate, throwing 51 punches in the second round and connecting with 20, again knocking his opponent down at the end of the round.

This continued into the third, as Dubois continued to land on Joshua at will, connecting with 50% of the 26 power punches that he threw. The Londoner also scored another knockdown, backing AJ into the corner and delivering a barrage of punches which eventually sent him to the floor.

Joshua showed remarkable resilience to continue, but it wasn't long before he was back on the canvas, as Dubois caught him in the fourth with a left hook while he was off balance. The output from Dubois was relentless, and he continued to land power punches at will, connecting with 15 of 27, despite the former heavyweight world champion getting some respite midway through the round following a low blow.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois punch stats Fighter Total punches Total jabs Power punches Anthony Joshua 32/117 18/82 14/35 27.4% 22% 40% Daniel Dubois 79/196 30/100 49/96 40.3% 30% 51%

At the start of the fifth round, Dubois had thrown an incredible 186 punches and landed 72 of them, compared to just 25 from Joshua. AJ had shown remarkable resilience to make it to this point, and appeared to be rewarded with his best round of the night as he landed seven of the 13 punches he threw, including an overhand right which stunned Dubois. But, as the former heavyweight world champion moved in for the kill, Dubois connected with a devastating counter right hook that sent Joshua to the canvas for the fifth and final time.

Anthony Joshua Doesn't Intend to Retire

Despite being outclassed for the entire fight, AJ does want to fight again

It was a dominant display from Dubois from the opening bell, but despite the brutal nature of the knockout, Joshua was quick to play down any talk of retirement.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua landed just 32 punches, while Daniel Dubois landed 79.

"Before I came here, I'm always saying to myself, 'I'm a fighter for life," said a defiant Joshua. "We rolled the dice at success, and we came up short, and we roll it again. We keep rolling the dice."

Eddie Hearn doesn't see this as the end of AJ either

Promoter Eddie Hearn echoed this sentiment and revealed that Joshua had a rematch clause in his contract.

"I'm sure he will exercise that rematch clause, I mean, I think that's a given," argued Hearn. "But he'll need a rest, and it's a dangerous fight, this guy's growing in confidence, but he'll believe he can hurt Dubois. He'll believe he can beat him but full credit to Daniel Dubois, he deserves all the credit. It was a great performance from Daniel."