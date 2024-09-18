Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title fight has been simulated, and if the virtual showdown is in any way accurate of what’s to come, boxing fans can expect a classic.

The Brits will face off on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in front of a crowd of in excess of 90,000 people. The stakes couldn't be higher, with Dubois looking to make a successful first defence of his gold since being elevated to full champion in June - after Oleksandr Usyk was stripped of the belt. Meanwhile, Joshua is fighting to try and join a select club of legends who have held the world heavyweight championship on three occasions.

It's a much-anticipated clash that could go either way. However, offering an insight into how things could go down is the ever-reliable YouTube channel 'Boxing Fight Simulations'. A recently uploaded simulation of the bout on Fight Night Champion was an absolute war.

Anthony Joshua Outlasts Daniel Dubois in Simulation of All-British Showdown

Both men hit the canvas in their virtual scrap

In the simulation, it was Dubois who got the better start, with several big body shots hurting Joshua, eventually sending the challenger to the ground. However, 'AJ' returned to his feet and turned the fight on its head.

A fourth-round overhand right from Joshua would send Dubois to the canvas. 'Triple D' managed to recover but was punished again in the next round when Joshua knocked him down once again, this time with a brutal body shot of his own.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua is undefeated at Wembley Stadium in three appearances. He has won each of those bouts via stoppage.

The drama wasn't over, though, as Dubois secured another knockdown of his own as the breathless contest continued. If that wasn’t entertaining enough, the pace of the fight continued at a scorching pace for the next three rounds.

With so many big shots flying in, the bout was never likely to go the full distance - and so it proved. The end came in the eighth round as Joshua landed a massive left hook to close the show.

The above, of course, is only a simulation, but it would be no surprise to see both men hit the canvas for real at Wembley. Joshua famously bounced back from being dropped to defeat Wladimir Klitschko at the historic venue in 2017 and may well need to overcome similar adversity if he is to emerge victorious against Dubois.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 18/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

'Dynamite' has suffered both of his career defeats by stoppage and so is no stranger to adversity. He was considered a significant underdog when he beat Filip Hrgovic to win the interim IBF heavyweight crown back in June and passed that test with flying colours.

Dubois is an even bigger underdog against Joshua this weekend, but will be relishing the opportunity to establish himself as one of the biggest players in the division at the expense of his countryman. At 27 years old, defeat wouldn't be career-ending for the Queensberry Promotions fighter. However, the same can't be said for Joshua, who will have some serious thinking to do if he comes away with anything less than a win.