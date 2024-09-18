This Saturday, Anthony Joshua will once again get the opportunity to become a world heavyweight champion. He will take on the current IBF world champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, in London, in what is expected to be a record-breaking attendance of 96,000.

Dubois won the interim IBF championship by defeating Filip Hrgovic in June 2024, before getting upgraded to world champion due to Oleksandr Uysk's neglected mandatory defense of the belt. His opponent, Joshua, comes into the title challenge on a four-fight winning streak, having most recently dispatched former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in the second round in March.

On Saturday, both British heavyweights will go toe-to-toe. This will be Joshua's third outing at Wembley, while Dubois will be making his first appearance at the iconic venue.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: 89% of Anthony Joshua's wins have come by knockout

What Time is the Fight?

Fights at Wembley Stadium will begin at 4 p.m. local time (BST)

The undercard of Joshua vs Dubois will begin in the late afternoon, with fights beginning from 4pm UK time. In terms of when Joshua and Dubois will meet in the ring, their walkouts are expected at 9:45pm.

For US fight fans planning on tuning into the bout, the main-event ring walks will be expected to take place at 4:45pm ET and 1:45pm PT. However, it is worth noting that walkouts may come later depending on how the fights on the undercard play out.

Related 'I Put My Family in £800k Debt, I'm Fighting On Anthony Joshua Card to Clear it' Hamzah Sheeraz's family risked their life savings to back his boxing dream - and their gamble is on the verge of paying off handsomely...

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois

Fight fans will have to buy the PPV to see the heavyweight clash

In order to watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois, fight fans will have to buy the PPV event. For UK and Irish fight fans, the PPV is priced at £19.95 and €24.95 respectively for Sky customers. It is available to purchase through Sky Box Office. For US fight fans, they can access the bout through DAZN. The PPV price on DAZN is currently $19.99, and is available in over 200 countries worldwide.

Joshua vs Dubois Undercard

The 6-fight card will include four title bouts

Anthony Joshua versus Daniel Dubois will come at the end of an exciting night of fights in Wembley Stadium. The card in total will feature six bouts, including four title fights. In the co-main event, Tyler Denny will look to defend his EBU European middleweight title versus Hamzah Sheeraz in an all-English affair. Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson will go head-to-head for the interim WBO world light heavyweight title, in the fourth bout of the evening. Kicking off the title bouts in the third fight of the evening will be Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington, as Cacace will look to defend the IBO world super featherweight title.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois Undercard Daniel Dubois (c) Anthony Joshua Heavyweight (IBF) Tyler Denny (c) Hamzah Sheeraz Middleweight (EBU) Joshua Buatsi Willy Hutchinson Light heavyweight (Interim WBO) Anthony Cacace (c) Josh Warrington Super featherweight (IBO) Mark Chamberlain Josh Padley Lightweight Josh Kelly Ishmael Davis Middleweight

All fights on the undercard will only be available for viewing by purchasing the PPV.