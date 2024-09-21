Anthony Joshua is gunning for the IBF heavyweight title in the main event at Wembley Stadium tonight (the 21st of September), as he meets Daniel Dubois with both fighters in red-hot form.

The two do have a history which dates back to when Dubois was an 18-year-old, as reports claimed that the now 27-year-old had knocked out the current champion when sparring. However, AJ has been quick to shut down those rumours, claiming he was rocked by his opponent, but he stayed on his feet.

"I don't know where this whole narrative of someone turning my lights off came from. There were a lot of people in the gym that day as well. And people have come out and said, 'Nah, nothing [happened].'"

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

Both men have an extensive win record in their professional careers, with Joshua only losing three of his 32 fights in his career to date. Meanwhile, Dubois boasts a similar record, having fought five fewer fights, losing two of his 27 professional bouts. With a similar resume, the two meet while in some fine form. Two-time heavyweight champ, Joshua, took his run of wins to four when he defeated former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou, turning around his fortunes after two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile, Dubois comes into this stringing together consecutive wins also, seeing off Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic before being named interim champion after Usyk vacated the title.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The ring walks for Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are expected to be around 10pm UK time.

Wembley will see a record-breaking attendance this evening after an application to increase the capacity for the event was accepted, as 96,000 fans will witness the action this evening. But that is not the only record that could be broken, as Joshua is a two-time champion. Winning tonight and picking up the strap for a third time could see him join a very exclusive club.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 21/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

Not only that, but the winner of this will likely book themselves into another blockbuster fight against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian gave up his belt to focus on his rematch with Fury in December. If Joshua and Fury were to both win, it could set up a highly anticipated fight, which many have labelled the biggest in British boxing.

UK Start Time For Joshua vs Dubois

The ring walks are expected to take place at 10pm

The action is to be preceded by an exciting undercard before a performance from Oasis' Noel Gallagher. The ring walks are set to begin at 10pm this evening, UK time, which could see both men ready to begin the action at 10:15. However, that can be considered just a placeholder time when considering that any of the undercard fights could run over and see that time slot extended.

Joshua vs Dubois Undercard

The blockbuster event sees a packed undercard which includes fan-favourite Josh Warrington in a fight surrounded by controversy after the IBF refused to sanction the fight for the super heavyweight title. Meanwhile, Tyler Denny looks to continue his six-fight winning streak against currently undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz. The remaining three fights are Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis, Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson, and Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington.