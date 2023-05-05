Carl Froch, the retired British boxing legend, has given his verdict on the highly anticipated fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Froch, who is widely regarded as one of the best British boxers of all time, gave his prediction on his Froch on Fighting YouTube channel.

Froch has been monitoring the careers of both fighters closely and has been very vocal about his opinions on the matchup.

He believes that Wilder has the edge in this fight due to his superiority as an infighter and raw punching power. Despite Joshua’s ability to adapt to different fighting styles, Froch believes that the Brit is short on confidence.

Carl Froch's prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder

"When I think of that fight, I just think, as good as Joshua is – Olympic champion, nice tidy boxer – I think he’s well past his best. I think the Ruiz fight destroyed a part of his soul that he’ll never get back. I think he’s lost confidence… I don’t think he believes in himself.

“He’s trying to reinvent himself; he’s got a new trainer… but I don’t know. I hope AJ manages to come back and starts to believe in himself and starts putting some good performances in.

"We’re talking about the infighting Wilder, and I just think that Deontay Wilder at some stage will catch Anthony Joshua on the chin and render him unconscious. That’s just how I think that fight goes.”

Anthony Joshua's downfall from the top of the division

Froch was, of course, referencing Joshua’s bout with Andy Ruiz Jr.

In a shocking upset, Ruiz won the fight via technical knockout in the seventh round, ending AJ's undefeated record and becoming the new heavyweight champion in the process.

Of course, we all know since then the Brit got his redemption, taking back his titles in the rematch soon after. However, he's since lost them again to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, and this time around he failed to win them back in the rematch, losing once again to the former cruiserweight.

The Wilder vs Joshua fight is one of the most highly anticipated fights in recent years, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Despite Joshua’s low confidence, a new trainer at the helm could prove substantial for the upcoming fight. Froch's prediction adds an interesting perspective to the mix, and fans will be watching closely to see if he was right.