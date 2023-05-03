Lennox Lewis has weighed in on a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, giving his prediction in the process, and boy is he confident.

Wilder and Joshua have been touted to face off for many years now and at one point it could have been the most hyped fight in recent memory, with both holding heavyweight gold at the time.

The image of both fighters has taken a bit of a hit in the past couple of years, however, which could lessen the excitement for the potential fight.

Wilder famously lost to Tyson Fury in two successive fights to lose his WBC heavyweight championship back in 2020. In similar fashion, back-to-back losses against Oleksandr Usyk damaged the reputation of Joshua considerably with the second loss coming late last year.

Despite the lack of championships on the line and less of a big fight feel, fans and experts still like to give their thoughts and feelings on the outcome of the potential fight were it to happen.

Lennox Lewis predicts Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder

Lennox Lewis, best known for being the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed championship following beating Evander Holyfield in 1999, has given a definitive answer on who he thinks would come out on top in a Wilder vs Joshua fight.

Speaking to ESNEWS, Lewis said: "Joshua against Wilder? Definitely Wilder."

The 57-year-old then went on to say: "Wilder has got that thing in him where he wants to hurt you, and I've seen it every time he throws that right hand, he's trying to damage you with that right hand."

So there it is, one clear winner in the eyes of the former champion. As far as opinions go, it is safe to say this is an educated opinion.

What is the latest Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder news?

There was talk of Eddie Hearn flying to Saudi Arabia last week in order to negotiate a deal for the Bronze Bomber and AJ to fight there in December of this year.

Hearn has shed some light on the situation as he spoke to Boxing Social.

Hearn explained: "We’re being told that Wilder’s in. And, subject to finalising some of the terms, we’re in. So, in his mind, he’s fighting Deontay Wilder in December. Once that gets papered, we then work backwards to the end of July or first week of August.”

So he appears confident that the fight will happen with just a few details to iron out before an announcement can happen.

This means that boxing fans and Lennox Lewis will get the answer to the much heard question of who wins between Wilder and Joshua.