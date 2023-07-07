Following the announcement of Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2, which takes place next month, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the physical change in Anthony Joshua over the past eight years.

In a recent tweet from the two-time heavyweight champion, Joshua can be seen dead lifting weights in the gym, with the caption reading: “Ain’t nun 2 it, but to do it.”

An impressive feat, but what is striking is the British boxer's physique change from his last clash with the Body Snatcher eight years ago.

Anthony Joshua's physique change over the years

Joshua last faced Whyte in 2015, battling to a seventh-round knockout win over his long-term rival.

At the time of the fight, the Watford-born boxer weighed in at a relatively slender 17st 7lb, weighing in at two pounds lighter than his opponent.

However, in the five years since this clash, Joshua has evidently piled on the pounds.

Before his fight against Jermaine Franklin in April earlier this year, Joshua tipped the scales at a whopping 18st 2lb, his heaviest career weight, while his opponent weighed significantly less coming in at 16st 7lb.

The change in physique is clearly evident in pictures taken from the weigh-in before Joshua’s fight with Whyte in 2015.

In the images, AJ looks athletic and defined, even sporting an eight-pack. Whereas in the recent image posted to his Twitter page, Joshua looks to have gained plenty of muscle mass, ditching the toned physique for a bulkier one.

It has been speculated that Joshua is gaining the extra weight in order to inflict more damage on his opponents in the ring. However, the downside of being heavier is that it inevitably makes movement slower, ultimately making the boxer more likely to get hit.

Certain Twitter users were impressed with AJ’s bulkier physique, with one user saying: “200kg decent AJ,” and another saying: “This is power. Good job AJ."

However, some Twitter users have taken the opportunity to bash the 33-year-old.

“Still bodybuilding instead of working on his head movement,” “Too much muscle mass slows you down fact, you need to loosen up lose some of the muscle mass that inhibits movement speeds,” and “Weight lifting and building a bodybuilder physique doesn’t help with ring mechanics,” were just a few of the negative comments aimed at the Olympic gold medalist.

Comparing Anthony Joshua's physique now to 2015

AJ will be looking to put his new powerful physique into practice when he faces his long-time rival Whyte next month.

Per the BBC, promoter Eddie Hearn has said with regards to the fight: "I can't quite believe this fight is happening and there was absolutely no stopping either man.

"The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other.

"It is an absolute must-win for both. Get ready for fireworks."

Anthony Joshua will face Dillian Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, August 12, 2023, with the fight shown exclusively on DAZN.

Do you think Joshua’s bulkier physique will give him the edge over Whyte next month?

