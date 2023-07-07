A video has emerged of Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte clashing early on in their careers.

The clip, which looks as if it was taken on an old Nokia 3310, was taken from a clash between the pair in 2009 and would ignite their long-running bitter feud.

Whyte was involved in his first-ever amateur match and Joshua was still yet to become the Olympic champion, which he would go on to achieve in 2012.

In the clip, Whyte can be seen rocking Joshua with an onslaught of punches, causing AJ to fall to the ground, before Whyte is, unsurprisingly, crowned as the victor.

Video: Whyte knocking down AJ in the amateurs

Erratic and unsteady in their approaches, it’s clear to see just how much both fighters have developed since the bout, and in 2015, the former heavyweight champion Joshua admitted he still watches the clip.

In an interview with the Daily Mail Joshua said: “The fight was six years ago, and I still watch it back. I last watched it three or four months ago.

“It’s not on my to-do list in the preparation this time around, but it’s probably something I might just see and laugh at, that’s all.

“When I watch it I just think, 'What was I doing here, what was I doing there?'"

"If I would have known that what I did then would have had such a big impact now, I wish I would have done something different.

"But it’s all irrelevant because we are here now, and I am who I am now, I’m not who I was then.

"I’ve got the chance to correct my wrongs."

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2

The clip in question resurfaced following the announcement of Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2, which will take place next month.

Per the BBC, promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I can't quite believe this fight is happening and there was absolutely no stopping either man.

"The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other.

"It is an absolute must-win for both. Get ready for fireworks."

Whyte and Joshua’s last bout came in 2015, where AJ TKO’d Whyte in the seventh round.

Following the clash, Joshua would go on to become a two-time heavyweight world champion, whereas Whyte would go on to lose his only chance for a title to Tyson Fury in 2022.

In preparation for the fight, Joshua seems to have recaptured some form after beating Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in April earlier this year. Prior to this, Joshua suffered back-to-back defeats to the Ukrainian monster Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Similar to Joshua, Whyte’s last bout also came up against Franklin, with Whyte also outpointing the American fighter in 2022.

Joshua and Whyte face off once again at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, with the fight shown exclusively on DAZN.

Both fighters will be desperate to get one over on their long-time rival, but who do you think will win the grudge match?