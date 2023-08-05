Anthony Joshua's proposed rematch with Dillian Whyte, scheduled for next weekend on the 12th of August, has been CANCELLED.

TalkSPORT's Michael Benson tweeted in the early hours of the afternoon: "Dillian Whyte has "returned adverse analytical findings" in a VADA drugs test and so the Anthony Joshua rematch on Aug 12th has been CANCELLED."

Following the news breaking from Benson, Eddie Hearn took to his official Twitter account to post a formal statement regarding the matter, which can be seen below.

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2

AJ and Whyte were scheduled to go head-to-head for the second time in their professional careers next weekend, but that will no longer be the case following the breaking news emerging this afternoon.

The O2 Arena was to play host to the fight, with AJ looking to get his career back on track following devastating losses to Oleksandr Usyk. He did get back to winning ways last time out, however, against Jermaine Franklin, but it was widely agreed that his performance left a lot to be desired.

Joshua only got the job done via unanimous decision, rather than knockout, which a lot of boxing fans were expecting considering the level of opponent. However, a win is a win, and it was very much needed given his performances and defeats to Usyk.

Whyte was seen as a good next opponent for Joshua, bridging the gap nicely between Franklin and elite level heavyweights that could be on the radar in the near future. Everyone knows about AJ's desires to fight Deontay Wilder, with December or January being mooted a lot of the time. Then there's the heavy interest in fighting Tyson Fury at some point in 2024, if all should go well between now and then, that is.

However, with Fury tied up with MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou, Usyk now fighting Daniel Dubois later this month, and Wilder seemingly not ready to get back into the ring, it leaves a lot of questions regarding what will be next for Anthony Joshua.

Since the news broke, Benson has once again tweeted, posting: "Unclear at this point whether or not Anthony Joshua will still fight and take on a replacement opponent next Saturday after the Dillian Whyte rematch was cancelled due to Whyte's drugs test. Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean was due to be on the undercard, though, AJ may now simply wait for proposed Deontay Wilder showdown in January in Saudi Arabia."

A few hours after the news broke, it was The Body Snatcher who broke his silence first, posting an official statement on his Instagram account.

In the statement, which can be read in full below, Whyte was adamant that he's done nothing wrong and that he's shocked and devastated to hear about the news of the fight being cancelled, especially before he could even defend himself or offer his innocence.

This news, however, is just yet another blow in the world of heavyweight boxing. It seems the top dogs always want to swerve each other and even the replacement fights can't seem to go through without controversy.

What is next for both Whyte and Joshua remains unknown. Will Joshua still fight next weekend? Or will he scrap the plans entirely and wait for Wilder? Time shall tell...