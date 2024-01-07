Highlights Francis Ngannou's move to boxing has proven to be financially rewarding, with his rumoured $10 million earnings from his fight with Tyson Fury dwarfing his UFC earnings.

Ngannou's reputation in boxing is growing, leading to expectations of a $20 million pay-day for his fight with Anthony Joshua, not including pay-per-view sales and sponsorships.

Anthony Joshua is also expecting a significant pay-day, with rumours suggesting he may demand the same $50 million that Fury earned for his fight with Ngannou. Both fighters' earnings are expected to match the magnitude of the occasion.

With the news that Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou's fight in Saudi Arabia has been made official, speculation has already started surrounding the fighters' estimated purses, and the numbers are absolutely insane.

It was May of last year when Dana White, Francis Ngannou's ex-boss, labelled the former UFC fighter's arrival in boxing as a 'gimmick,' claiming it was a risk-free move, possibly because it was guaranteed money, and that the move to the Professional Fighter's League 'didn't make sense' either. Seven months on, Ngannou stunned the world in a performance against lineal champion Tyson Fury, and is now set to fight the former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the same location as last time; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As is the relationship with Saudi Arabia and sports, finances are heavily involved. Pertinent examples can be the sudden rise of the Saudi Pro League and the money involved there, or LIV Golf, which is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and has given nine-figure contracts out to golfers, on top of the winnings they can get from doing tours. It is safe to say a pay-day is guaranteed when Saudi Arabia is involved.

Francis Ngannou has gone where the money is

Something that can be seen in Francis Ngannou's first boxing match is the stark contrast in the money earned compared to his UFC bouts. It was rumoured that before leaving the UFC, Dana White offered Ngannou a three-fight contract for $8 million, something that seems fair until you find out that he made $10 million off of the one fight with Tyson Fury.

Now, the second time round in Riyadh, and Francis Ngannou's stock will have only risen given his last performance, proving to the world he isn't a "gimmick" fighter, but a valid boxer who can bring it to the best heavyweights in the world. Forbes are reporting that his increasing reputation in boxing could see his pay-day be in the region of $20 million, and this is before the inclusion of pay-per-view sales and sponsorships.

Doubling his pay-day in one fight, as well as being a legitimate boxer, is all the justification Ngannou needs. He is paid what he believes he is worth, but also gets to show what he is capable of and that he isn't just cash-grabbing at the expense of his fighting reputation.

Related Francis Ngannou's reaction to Deontay Wilder losing to Joseph Parker Ngannou made his boxing debut earlier this year, impressing vs Tyson Fury, and his eyes are now seemingly set elsewhere.

Anthony Joshua expected to make huge sum too

Ngannou isn’t the only fighter who is expecting a seismic pay-day, though, as Anthony Joshua, too, is expecting to get his fair share of money, and looking at the money Tyson Fury earned by facing the Cameroonian, it is safe to say Joshua’s displeasure at not getting the Deontay Wilder fight could subside for a while.

Derek Chisora, a friend of Tyson Fury, mentioned in an interview how Fury got paid "50 mill" and Forbes are reporting that this figure is expected to be what Joshua would have asked for in order to take the fight. Joshua will be getting the same money as Fury, but with more of an insight into the opponent, meaning Joshua will be going into the fight knowing what Ngannou is capable of, and hoping he can stop him.

As Ngannou shocked the world against Fury, he can't be ruled out from doing the same thing again against Joshua, with the only certainty going into this fight being that both fighters' pay-day's are somehow just as big as the occasion.