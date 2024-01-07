Highlights Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC and join the Professional Fighter's League has paid off, as he now has the opportunity to make a lavish living outside of the Octagon.

With Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou set for a huge heavyweight bout in Riyadh, the latter's previous performance against Tyson Fury has left this one an unpredictable fight, but a simulated video game version of the fight has revealed all, and the outcome is explosive.

Francis Ngannou arrived in boxing last year after leaving the UFC and signing with the Professional Fighter’s League. The PFL is an MMA league that has allowed the Cameroonian to spread his wings outside of MMA, something that he is proudly doing having fought Fury and now set to fight Joshua. Having not been able to do so with the UFC, and with the money incomparable, Ngannou will be relishing his decision to leave Dana White's company and prove to fighters that there is a lavish living to be made outside of the Octagon.

Although not all MMA fighters are built like the heavyweight Ngannou is, he is a blueprint for success. He was rumoured to have made $10 million off of his fight with Tyson Fury and is expected to double that guaranteed purse for his fight against AJ in March. To put these figures into context, Ngannou was reportedly offered $8 million for a three-fight deal with the UFC, something he turned down, and it can be seen why, given where he is at now.

Anthony Joshua is coming into 2024 off of the back of three victories in 2023, a year in which the British heavyweight was rebuilding and finding his way again before another shot at the top of the industry. It is safe to say Joshua probably didn't have Ngannou on his bingo card for 2024, with Joshua's next fight seemingly destined to be Deontay Wilder, but one loss to Joseph Parker later and the American is out of the picture.

Although he is not Wilder, Ngannou can't be taken lightly. His bout against Tyson Fury was understood to be a routine evening of boxing for The Gypsy King, but Ngannou put Fury onto the canvas and showed the world he can hang with the best. Although he ultimately lost that fight, he won a lot of people over, with the public a bit more hesitant in making a prediction for the Joshua fight, as if Ngannou can nearly beat the lineal champion, then he can bring it to anyone.

Simulation of AJ vs Ngannou

AJ knocks Ngannou out in round 9

As is the unpredictability of this fight, a fan has taken it upon themselves to give everyone the footage we all deserve, and has simulated Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou on the Fight Night Champion video game, giving us all an insight into what just might happen come fight night in March.

After a lacklustre first five rounds, Joshua eventually gets Ngannou onto the ropes after some well-connected jabs. After startling his opponent with a big left hand, AJ then drops him with a body shot in the sixth. Clearly wanting to fight on, the former MMA fighter gets to his feet within four seconds, with the next bit of drama coming in the ninth.

Ngannou didn't really threaten for the eight rounds prior to the ninth, and that remains the same, as Joshua dodges a right and plants him on the canvas with a left overhand. Ngannou tries to get to his feet, but stumbles back down to the ground, with AJ announced as the winner in the ninth via KO.

Although just a video game, it could be foreshadowing what is to come, with a potential Joshua win via knockout on the cards. Ngannou and Joshua will meet in the ring on 8th of March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with fans all over the world waiting to see just how accurate this simulated footage really is.