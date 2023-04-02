Former boxer Tony Bellew was involved in a post-fight ringside altercation with members of Jermaine Franklin's team just moments after his fight with Anthony Joshua on Saturday night.

Franklin suffered a points defeat in Joshua's comeback fight, with the American turning in a less than impressive display at the O2 Arena.

As the final bell rang around the stadium, Joshua gave Franklin a cheeky tap on the back of the head, something the American did not take lightly too.

Franklin stormed back towards the Brit, but he was restrained by a member of his team, while Joshua was held back by referee Marcus McDonnell.

Former WBC cruiserweight king Bellew almost found himself trading punches with a team member from Franklin's team, but thankfully, he was pulled away from the confrontation before any punches were thrown.

Video: Tony Bellew ringside scuffle after AJ vs Franklin

Joshua's victory over the American saw him snap a two-fight losing streak, with both losses coming against Ukrainian Oleksander Usyk.

What did Anthony Joshua say after beating Jermaine Franklin?

In his post-fight interview, he said: "Last time I grabbed the mic, it was a bit chaotic, so I'm calm.

"I appreciate every single person coming out this evening.

"Inside this squared circle, it's a different type of energy in here, so I apologise to anybody watching and seeing that type of stuff because we're athletes."

Will Tony Bellew fight again?

Bellew is currently retired from boxing, but recently suggested that he would be happy to fight the likes of Jake Paul in exhibition fights, only if the financial terms were right.

In a DAZN column from November 2022, he said: “Could I be tempted back by an exhibition? I’m going to say no.

"It’s something I just couldn’t see myself doing unless I was going to give it everything.

"If I was coming back, then it would have to be in a meaningful fight and there’s a number that would get me back in the gym.”

Bellew's career spanned 11 years and included one world championship, the Evertonian won 30 of his 34 fights with all three of his losses coming against world champions.