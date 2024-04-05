Highlights Eddie Hearn has confirmed all eyes are on Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury taking place later this year.

The Matchroom promoter has also revealed just how much money the pair could make by fighting each other, claiming over £100m EACH is to be made.

Fury, as things stand, will be focusing on Oleksandr Usyk, while AJ's next fight is reportedly taking place in September.

After years of anticipation, it seems like the possibility of a bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may be back on the cards, and it could even happen this year! Don't just take our word for it, however, as this has come directly from Eddie Hearn himself, who has been discussing this battle of the greats in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

Many fans had given up hope that we would ever see AJ and Fury take to the ring together, with multiple failed negotiations and constant scheduling conflicts. However, according to Eddie Hearn, there is one man who has made it his purpose to make this fight happen. Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh has come into the sport over the last few years on a mission to make huge fights happen, no matter what the cost. He believes there is far too much stalling and chatter in the boxing world that has prevented the biggest fights taking place, and with the money he has in his pocket, he is the man who holds the power to make them happen.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury - Will it Ever Happen

In just the last two years, we have seen mega fights involving AJ, Fury, Francis Ngannou, Joseph Parker, and Deontay WIlder, all funded by Turki Alalshikh and his team. The Saudi man seemingly has an endless pot of money which has allowed him to bulldoze his way through any obstacles, with his sights now firmly set on AJ vs Fury.

When questioned by Piers Morgan in this week's interview, Hearn was quick to praise Alalshikh and confirm that the fight between the two greatest British heavyweights of all time is very much on.

Eddie Hearn Reveals all on AJ vs Fury

He said: "I never thought I would be OK saying I am not the most powerful man in boxing, but I am not, Turki Alalshikh is. He is the biggest fight fan I have ever met and all he wants is the biggest fights and the biggest moments.”

This is music to the ears of boxing fans. However, there is the small matter of a two-fight deal between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to deal with first. The two giants will face off on the 18th of May in the rearranged bout for the undisputed heavyweight title, with the winner likely to face Anthony Joshua next. This could very much stall the possible fight between AJ and Fury, making the fight with Usyk even more vital for the Gypsy King to win.

Hearn seems confident, though, that whatever happens between Fury and Usyk, the AJ fight will happen. Not only that, but he confirmed that it would take place at Wembley Stadium and be the richest fight boxing has ever seen, stating: “It’s worth north of £100m for each guy. It’s the richest fight ever, the biggest fight ever.

“When you talk about the Rumble in the Jungle and you talk about Thrilla in Manilla, nothing will come close to Joshua against Fury. Two of the biggest heavyweights in the history of the sport, in the biggest moment for the sport that anyone can remember. Not just a generational fight, but a fight across the entire history of the sport, since the Queensberry rules were introduced.”

Truly staggering numbers that would add even more anticipation to a fight that fans have been desperate to see for years. All that's left to do now is wait for the 18th of May, when we will finally see Fury back in action to take on Usyk, with the world watching in the hope that the £200m battle of the British giants is not too far around the corner.