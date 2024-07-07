Highlights Alex Pereira is one of UFC's biggest stars, winning titles in multiple divisions and potentially facing Jon Jones.

Anthony Joshua is interested in seeing Pereira enter the boxing ring, and the UFC champ quickly responded.

Pereira has a strong kickboxing background and has defeated former UFC champion Israel Adesanya in both kickboxing and MMA.

In less than three years, Alex Pereira has taken over the UFC scene by winning titles in multiple divisions all while keeping a mythical aura that transcends language. Now, the Brazilian champion is in the conversation for a possible future fight against UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and is leaving breadcrumbs for a potential clash with former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

“AJ” is back on track after he absolutely dismantled former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and has put together his longest win streak since 2018. Joshua has caught wind of what “Poatan” is doing over in MMA and with his business-savvy promoter, Eddie Hearn, leading the way, they know a fight against Pereira would be a massive payday with minimal risk.

Anthony Joshua Wants to See Alex Pereira Box

Pereira said it's a dream of his to get into the ring

The British heavyweight had this to say today in a post on X:

Pereira is a special athlete. His amazing handiwork has already secured his place among some of the greatest combat athletes we have ever seen. His lack of English hasn’t slowed down his rise to stardom one bit. “Poatan” has become a fan-favorite because of his high-level striking:

If Alex Pereira could step into the ring and win against a top ranked boxer, like Joshua, he would increase his stock by tenfold. While Ngannou showcased an excellent performance in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury last fall, he still fell short on the judges' scorecards. Going back a few years, Conor McGregor was stopped by Floyd Mayweather Jr. Combined, UFC champions are 0-5 in professional boxing matches (Tyron Woodley 0-2 vs. Jake Paul). Could Pereira be the one to break the losing streak?

Fighter Opponent Date Result Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Jr Aug. 26th, 2017 TKO loss Tyron Woodley Jake Paul Aug. 29th, 2021 DEC loss Tyron Woodley Jake Paul Dec. 18th, 2021 KO loss Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury Oct. 28th, 2023 DEC loss Francis Ngannou Anthony Joshua March 8th, 2024 KO loss

Alex Pereira’s Career

MMA record: 11-2 (9 KOs), Kickboxing record: 33-7 (21 KOs), Best win: Israel Adesanya

Pereria became a two-division champion in kickboxing by using his distance-manipulation skills and his signature left hook to take out many opponents on the Glory KB circuit. His rivalry with former UFC champion Israel Adesanya started well before the UFC, winning two straight in kickboxing and then another in MMA over the boisterous New Zealand star. Adesanya would finally get a win on the tally at UFC 287, by delivering 2023’s Knockout of the Year, but Pereira was not deterred by the high-profile loss by any means.

Since losing to “Stylebender”, Pereira has won four straight fights against former undisputed world champions. Along the way, the knockout artist has become not only one of the most consistent champions on the roster, but has shined in the biggest moments. The UFC understands the Brazilian fighter’s popularity and slotted him in the UFC 300 main event, a huge honor for any fighter. Whatever Pereira decides to do next, whether in boxing or MMA, you had better believe that fight fans will be locked in.