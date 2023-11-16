Highlights Anthony Joshua's confidence and cockiness has returned, which is a positive sign for his upcoming fight against Otto Wallin.

AJ's back-to-back victories have boosted his confidence, making him believe in himself again and ensuring fans will see a more entertaining fight.

If Joshua defeats Wallin, it could lead to a major fight against Deontay Wilder in 2024 and potentially make him the biggest name in the heavyweight division once again.

Anthony Joshua looked back to his confident and cocky self as he came face-to-face with Otto Wallin last night ahead of their fight next month, something he's been missing for quite a while now.

When we think back to the old AJ, there is a man full of confidence in his ability, he truly believes he can knock out anybody he goes toe-to-toe in the ring with. The shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 got inside his head, it changed his approach to fights, and his confidence completely eroded. Doubt crept in, and it's fair to say we haven't seen the same AJ since. The back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk only increased AJ's doubt in his ability, and it has been a tough and long road back for a man who once ruled the heavyweight division with some force.

It was encouraging then to see AJ slip back into that cocky and confident personality again last night, because after all, it is the best version of him, and it should see him thrive as a result.

During the intense face-off with Wallin, Joshua can be heard saying: "You don't control your business? He's here representing you, and you don't know what he's doing here? Control your business. Good luck anyway. I will f*** up on December 23rd. I promise you, trust me. Don't shake my hand after as well. If you're going to talk your s***, don't shake my hand after. Good luck."

It's been a long time since this side of AJ has appeared in front of the camera, so it's good to see it return. The back-to-back victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius have clearly boosted his confidence, as he looks like he believes in himself again, which will ultimately mean that fans will see a more entertaining fight.

What's in store for Anthony Joshua after Otto Wallin

If Joshua defeats Wallin on the 23rd of December in Riyadh, it opens up the door for a mammoth fight against Deontay Wilder in 2024. Additionally, AJ's confidence levels will be exactly where he needs them to be when heading into a big-name fight against The Bronze Bomber. Should the Joshua vs Wilder fight be confirmed, AJ will be on course to becoming the biggest name in the heavyweight division again. Not so long ago, everyone wanted a piece of the British boxer, but his decline has made it difficult for him to attract the big-money fights.

Joshua cannot take Wallin lightly, however, as the Swede has an impressive professional record himself, with 26 victories, one defeat, and one no-contest from his 28 fights. Of those victories, 14 came via knockout. His sole defeat came against Tyson Fury in 2019, but it certainly wasn't an easy victory for The Gypsy King. Wallin landed a huge left hook which left his opponent with a gaping wound, and it's fair to say the British heavyweight was thankful for his cut-man that night.

Video: Old-school Anthony Joshua returns

AJ needs to keep hold of his confidence and cocky nature as it's what took him to the very top in the first place before that shock defeat to Ruiz Jr. If Joshua is to achieve that level of greatness again, he will have to look back at the previous version of himself, the one before the damaging defeats started to occur.