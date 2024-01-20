Highlights Anthony Joshua's Sparta Promotions company posted a huge turnover of £129m, and that doesn't include earnings from his last two fights or his upcoming fight with Francis Ngannou.

The balance sheet shows a total equity of £129.1m, with a profit of £16.1 million in the previous year.

Joshua's income is further boosted by lucrative sponsorship deals and his investments in property, and he has expressed his ambition to become a billionaire.

Anthony Joshua is clearly not going to be short of a pound or two when he hangs up his boxing gloves for the final time. His Sparta Promotions company, which channels his boxing and sponsorship earnings, posted huge turnover figures for the end of the accounting period of March 2023, with a worth of £129m.

These figures do not take into account the earnings from his last two fights either, against Otto Wallin in October and Robert Helenius last August. And Joshua will only get richer, after he agreed to face Francis Ngannou, the former UFC champion in March, set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua has previously expressed his desire to be a billionaire, and the way things appear to be going for him financially, he could yet achieve that lofty ambition.

Inside Anthony Joshua's finances from 2023

He was making £113,000 every day

A glance at the Sparta Promotions group balance sheet shows a total equity of £129.1m for the 2022-23 financial year, broken down as assets of £130m minus £1.63m going to creditors. Sparta returned a smaller profit – of £16.1 million – in the year to March 2022 and generated £20.2 million worth of business.

The new accounts, which Joshua signed himself in December, show that Sparta had a turnover of £41.3 million. That works out at £113,000 per day. It turned a profit of £35.9 million – or £98,356 per day. The firm’s turnover included £28.3 million from boxing bouts, plus £13 million from outside the ring activities.

Joshua's income is also bolstered by lucrative sponsorship deals with the likes of Hugo Boss, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Under Armour. He also left Sky Sports and signed an exclusive contract with DAZN that will see him take home an estimated £100m in exchange for two fights every 12 months until he retires.

In addition, Joshua also has extended his empire into the world of property. His company, 258 Commercial Investments, holds £26.5 million and 258 Investments is sitting on £12.3 million. However, 258 Commercial Investments did see a reduction in turnover in the tax year 2021-22, a period which saw Joshua lose to Oleksandr Usyk in London. In that period, the company brought in just £5.5m.

Anthony Joshua wants billionare status one day

In a 2017 interview with GQ, he said: “When I first started, the aim was to become a multi-millionaire. But now there are ordinary people worth millions just because of property prices. So the new school of thought is that I need to be a billionaire. Being a millionaire is good, but you have to set your sights higher.”

While being savvy with his investments, Joshua is also not shy to treat himself or his family should the desire emerge. His garage, or more likely garages, contain the likes of a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes v8, and Audi A3 S-Line. While it is known that he has also bought his beloved Mum Yeta a north London home and a Rover.

Although it is unknown how many more fights Joshua has left in him, clearly he won't have any problems lending a fiver to a mate should they ever ask!