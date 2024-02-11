Highlights Back in 2014, Anthony Joshua named his five greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, and Muhammad Ali made AJ's list, with Ali coming out on top.

The heavyweight division is booming in boxing right now, with names such as Joshua, Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, and even Francis Ngannou.

As the world of boxing turns its head towards Anthony Joshua’s next battle, here at GIVEMESPORT, we are looking back at his countdown of the top five all-time greatest heavyweight boxers. In an interview with Kugan Cassius back in 2014, Joshua dived into his reasons for crowning these five fighters as the best and most brutal heavyweights in the history of the sport.

Before we look through the history books, though, let's look at AJ and his own career. The Brit claimed his last victory in December 2023, when he fought Otto Wallin in a malicious five-round battle. Despite media dispute, Joshua proved you can indeed teach an old dog new tricks, as he stayed sharp on his feet and delivered a number of powerful punches that left the Swede to retire in his corner. Following his breathtaking win, Joshua announced: “I’m down to fight anyone. Whenever and whoever.”

Joshua now continues his pursuit to return to the top of the heavyweight division, confirming his next opponent to be former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia this March. Eddie Hearn has voiced his three-fight plan of action to the boxing world, revealing that if Joshua is victorious, he will be fighting Filip Hrgovic next. Then, it would be the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

That's enough about the current heavyweight scene, however, as it's now time to take a look back at some of the legends that have come before the likes of Joshua, Fury, and Usyk. Here are AJ's five greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

5 Evander Holyfield

57 fights, 44 wins, 10 losses, 2 draws, 1 no contest

Now 61 years old, Holyfield is the only four-time heavyweight champion with a total of 29 knockouts. Nicknamed “The Real Deal,” he retired in 2011 and remains the only boxer in history to become undisputed champion of not one, but two weight classes in the three-belt era. He chose an orthodox stance to deliver his legendary punches that obliterated the hopes of any contender. Joshua claimed to have been inspired by a documentary on Holyfield and his devotion to his beliefs. A Christian man with character, who knew how to gain the respect of his people. He describes Holyfield’s impeccable technique as “everything a trainer would ask for.”

4 Lennox Lewis

44 fights, 41 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw

Titled CBE in 2002, Lewis is a three-time heavyweight world champion and two-time lineal champion. He is now retired as a proud family man with four children; Landon, Leya, Ling, and Leviah. An impressive total of two losses throughout his entire professional career displays the sheer fortitude of this man. Joshua gave credit where credit is due, stating that Lewis had a big part to play in his own decision to go pro. A mentor and shining example, Joshua talked about Lewis’ key to domination – simplicity. “I don’t think he even got to showcase the best of his ability.” Considering he was the last undisputed heavyweight champion, this statement is a gracious compliment to the talent of Lennox Lewis.

3 Larry Holmes

75 fights, 69 wins, 6 losses

“The Easton Assassin” was heavyweight champion from 1973 until 1985, claiming a staggering 44 wins by way of knockout. Holmes also held the IBF heavyweight title from 1983 to 1985. He defeated his good friend Muhammed Ali in a famously controversial fight when Ali’s trainer stopped the battle and crowned Holmes the winner via technical knockout. Holmes officially retired in 2002 and was added to the International Boxing Hall of Fame shortly after in 2008. Joshua picked out Holmes’ signature weapon – his jab. “The jab is such a dangerous shot to throw because it's so easily countered… but Larry Holmes perfected it.” Comparing their stature, Joshua said he studies Holmes when it came to certain techniques and appeared delighted at the memory of when he met Holmes. Joshua praised him for leaving a legacy and utilising his lethal left hand to take him to the top.

2 Mike Tyson

58 wins, 50 wins, 6 losses, 2 no contests

“The beast. The man with a 19-inch neck. The man with quads that made people say ‘don’t skip leg day!’” Joshua described Tyson with complete admiration. He loved the way Tyson boxed so much that he would crouch down like a 5ft fighter, just to replicate his idol. Even for those who don’t watch boxing, the name Mike Tyson will resonate. Born in New York, Tyson has an incredible story of struggle to success, as he grew up troubled and hopeless. Knocking out grown men as a teenager and winning gold medals at the Olympics brought to light a prodigy that changed the world of boxing forever. With 88% of his fights ending by way of knockout, any boxer feared to step into the ring with him. “Iron Mike” won six heavyweight championships.

1 Muhammed Ali

61 fights, 56 wins, 5 losses

Often regarded as the greatest heavyweight champion of all time by experts, Ali was fast, formidable, and fearless. The first boxer to capture the heavyweight title three times and 37 knockouts in 56 wins, Ali was virtually unstoppable. Regretfully, Ali passed away in 2016 due to the septic shock that came with Parkinson’s disease, thought to be as a result of repeated head trauma. “The king of the ring. The finest. The man who brought finesse to the game. The greatest.” Just some of the words Joshua used to define the career of Muhammed Ali, his number one choice. Joshua then reflected on his favourite Ali fight – The Rumble in the Jungle against George Foreman. Once again, Ali outsmarted his opponent against all the odds and Joshua highlighted Ali’s renowned boxing brain as a feature like no other.