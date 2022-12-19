Highlights Anthony Joshua's physique has been regularly compared to rival Tyson Fury and is seen as one of the biggest in the division today.

Joshua's body has undergone changes since his professional debut.

Joshua follows a rigorous training routine consisting of cardio, full-body exercises, and boxing training, which contributes to his impressive physique and performance in the ring.

Anthony Joshua and his iconic physique is something that many boxing fans around the world have been impressed with over the years. The two-time heavyweight world champion and one of the most popular British boxers, has played centre stage in some of the biggest fights in boxing over the last 10 years. He holds a record of 24 wins and 3 losses and was dominant for years, captivating fans with his power and speed inside the ring.

AJ is currently back on a winning streak and is looking for heavyweight redemption at world level after losing his unified belts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022. During his career, Joshua's body composition has been seen as one which very few heavyweights can obtain. He stands at six feet six inches and is in remarkable shape, a physique which has been regularly compared to rival Tyson Fury over the years who himself has made a transformation. His physical presence, mixed with his boxing ability, in the early parts of his professional career looked invincible.

Anthony Joshua's physique for professional debut

Anthony Joshua record since professional debut: 26-3 (23 KOs)

AJ's early boxing career saw him propel to stardom at the 2012 London Olympic games, where he won a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division by defeating Roberto Cammarelle in an extremely tight final. Joshua's debut bout came in 2013 when he faced Emanuele Leo at the O2 Arena in London. The former two-time heavyweight champion dispatched Emanuele Leo on his debut in 2 minutes and 47 seconds, with the referee stopping the contest in the opener with the British Olympian's name on the lips of every boxing fan across the country.

Joshua was sporting shorts that had his social media handle across the front, and he would sport the colours white, red and blue, paying homage to his Olympics triumph in 2012. However, noticeably during his opening fight, he weighed in significantly leaner in comparison to future fights, tipping the scales at 230lbs with a shredded six-pack, but nonetheless, he looked in incredible shape.

Many have often compared Joshua's shape to that of a bodybuilder including Tyson Fury, and it is no surprise given the heavyweights of the past have rarely been seen as chiseled as the British fighter. He completely dwarfed first rival Leo in comparison on the day of the fight with his size, and he certainly has been seen as one of the bigger in the division during his time in the spotlight and only really matched by Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klischko in the current crop.

Anthony Joshua's shape for current heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin: Day of Reckoning- December 23, 2023

Much has changed for Joshua since he opened his account as a professional against Emanuele Leo, and this includes the way he looks in the scales and in the ring on fight night. However, the main difference is that Joshua has more muscle mass now. For example, his arms look to be way bigger than they did in his debut, and he doesn't look anywhere near as lean as during the early stages of his glistening career.

Joshua today stepped on the scales for his clash against Otto Wallin, a Swedish heavyweight who has just one defeat to his name against the 'Gypsy King' several years ago. The Watford native is naturally bigger than his rival anyway but tipped the scales at a huge 251lb, an indication that he will look to bully his opponent physically.

He also looks in tremendous shape with huge muscly arms and a ripped physique as always, which is something that has not changed despite his increase in muscle. Joshua is known for his punching power and will be expected to once again come with an aggressive approach to force a mega showdown with Deontay Wilder, which is pencilled in for next March.

Anthony Joshua's heaviest career weight

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin: April 2023

It actually came in 2023 when Joshua tipped the scales at his heaviest and he looked huge in comparison to his clash with Emanuele Leo. The Briton made his boxing comeback after losing for the second consecutive fight to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, taking on Jermaine Franklin at his stomping ground in London. Many expected AJ to look for a statement KO to silence critics who had questioned his more tactical approach, which was mirrored in his chosen weight.

Joshua had clearly packed on even more muscle than usual and looked absolutely huge in imperious shape on the scales, weighing in at 256lb, which was 26lb heavier than for his debut. Joshua's physique has regularly looked huge during 2023, although his conditioning has in fact been arguably at his best boxing on the back foot with a more chess-like game plan under new trainer Derrick James.

He didn't in fact get the stoppage he wanted, and was rather disappointed with his display despite winning by an extremely comfortable margin on the scorecards. Joshua will likely come in heavier for fights in future if he feels he needs the power behind his shots, but this is often used by heavyweights to gain a tactical edge given they would never be in any risk of missing a limit.

Anthony Joshua's diet plan for boxing

Anthony Joshua weight: Between 230lb and 255lb

AJ has a particularly interesting diet and the way that he tracks it, or not. Joshua is in remarkable shape and of course has access to one of the most rigorous nutrition plans to remain in shape, and be in the best possible frame and condition for his boxing appearances. But the former heavyweight champion told Insider that he does not track his calories or his macros, insisting that his priority is to learn the craft of boxing and prepare himself in the gym.

Typically, whole foods, as well as plenty grains and vegetables, are at the forefront of Joshua's eating, with his favourite meal being a vegetarian Thai green curry with wild rice. Fruit, vegetables, meat and carbohydrates are vital to keep up his energy for regular intense workouts that help him look as menacing as he does on the scales.

It is important for Joshua to keep a balanced diet and this even includes some sweet items such as chocolate brownie with ice cream. Joshua is able to take on big portions as he is not required to make a weight limit, and that is helped particularly given the arduous nature of his training camps, where he is able to come in at a suitable weight given his intense and regular workouts.

Anthony Joshua's workout and training routine

Anthony Joshua's daily schedule

Morning - 40 minutes cardio (running, swimming or cycling)

Afternoon - A variety of full-body exercises that focus on strength and conditioning

Evening - Boxing training, including light and heavy sparring, as well as bag work.

Joshua trains using the same methods as a bodybuilder would train, with the addition of bodyweight resistance training that essentially targets a variety of muscle groups. This keeps him in pristine cardiovascular and aesthetic condition as part of his three gym sessions per day as part of his training camp. The 34-year-old also spends a great deal of his time working on the technical aspects of boxing including sparring, bag and pad work, movement drills and opponent analysis.

All of this is greatly helped by Joshua's prior conditioning, which he has previously insisted is different in the current generation of sports stars due to the increasing impact of sports science on athlete's performance.

