Footage has emerged on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Anthony Joshua declaring Daniel Dubois 's***' just moments before being knocked out in the fifth round.

The video shows Joshua in the corner speaking to his coach, Ben Davison, in between the break after the fourth round. AJ, who had lost every round up until that point, appears to say, “He is s***," to his coach, which has left many on X confused.

Dubois finished the 34-year-old in the very next round after AJ moved in for the finish. The challenger had the champion hurt for the first time in the fight, but it may have been Joshua’s underestimation of the 27-year-old that lost him the bout in the end.

The video posted on X calls out AJ’s coach for his lack of calling out his fighter and pulling him up after making a comment like the one he did. His decision not to reiterate to AJ that Dubois was indeed still dangerous could have stopped him from walking onto the right hand, and ultimately, changed the contest's end.

AJ Acknowledges Mistakes

Joshua was respectful post-fight, claiming Dubois was the better man

The fighter and his camp are aware mistakes were made in the fight, with Joshua declaring the defeat was a combination of Dubois’ quality and speed as well as his own individual errors on what was an enormous night for British boxing.

“If I’m honest, it’s a bit of a mix. I had a sharp opponent, a fast opponent, and secondly, a lot of mistakes from my end.”

AJ was told to come on strong at the beginning of the fifth round by Davison, and he did, but in the end he came on too strong and walked onto that fatal right hand, which ultimately ended the contest.