Anthony Joshua is set to meet Francis Ngannou in his latest boxing fight in March, and will be looking to make a statement after Tyson Fury struggled to a points win over the ex-UFC star. It will be the latest mutual opponent for the British rivals, who have always been compared by boxing fans but have yet to meet themselves in the ring and settle their feud.

The 'Gypsy King' was put down on the canvas by the powerful puncher, who has shown quite how hard he can punch in the record books, and Joshua will know that he needs to be on his a-game to progress beyond the boxing novice. Naturally, he will want to improve on Fury's performance against Ngannou, and he has always suggested that this has become a habit of his during an interview at yesterday's launch press conference.

Anthony Joshua's response to Tyson Fury comparison

AJ examined his record against opponents who Tyson Fury has fought

Joshua has fought a whole raft of mutual opponents to his heavyweight foe including Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Otto Wallin and is soon to face Francis Ngannou. The 'Gypsy King' produced a dominant stoppage against Whyte in London in 2022, and won on points in an incredible overseas performance against Klitschko in Germany prior to his comeback. The main point of comparison came for AJ in his recent fight, with Fury having had his eye cut open badly in a nervy points win over the Swede under the same trainer Ben Davison.

The former two-time champion has since pointed out that his own record against the same list of opponents has seen him land a 100% stoppage ratio, and he intends to continue this feat when he faces 'The Predator' later in 2024. He said during a TV interview with DAZN Boxing:

“I like to hurt people I really do. Every opponent me and Fury have in common, I've knocked them out. Every opponent, I will just do what I need to do. I've never been in competition with him anyway in that sense, but if we are talking facts and stats - everyone we've both fought I've ended up breaking their face or knocking them out. We'll see what happens, we can get a lot from his fight with Fury.”

Anthony Joshua's win over Otto Wallin

Joshua put on a brilliant display against the Swedish heavyweight

It was a night of pressure for Joshua who was looking to set up his supposed clash with Deontay Wilder this year, by beating Otto Wallin on the 'Day of Reckoning' bill late last year. And he did exactly that, putting on a scintillating display in the opening appearance under the stewardship of his latest new trainer Ben Davison. The experienced coach had worked with Fury for his clash against Wallin, in which the 'Gypsy King' failed to entirely impress despite winning.

But the former world champion put on a power-punching display, reminiscent of the AJ we saw in his rise to world champion from Olympic level, stopping the contest in the fourth round with a barrage of power shots which left Wallin with no response. The win was a huge statement after many cast doubt on his ability to face fighters in the southpaw stance, and a win over Ngannou could now see him in contention at a shot at the winner of Fury's undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk.