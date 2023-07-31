Anthony Joshua has shown off his incredible physique 12 days out from his fight against Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena, and it's pretty eye-opening.

The former two-time unified champion will take on an old nemesis in Whyte as the two ignite their long-standing rivalry that started in the amateur scene with The Body Snatcher coming out the victor on that occasion.

AJ did eventually get his revenge, however, on the professional scene, knocking out Whyte eight years ago in the seventh round to win the British heavyweight title to set him on his way to world championship glory.

Anthony Joshua needs a win on the 12th of August

Joshua will be hoping that the rematch can have a similar impact on his fortunes as he looks to rebuild his career after his defeats to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, with the latter coming last August, and set up an opportunity to reclaim his heavyweight titles.

With a possible big money clash against American Deontay Wilder being eyed up for December in Saudi Arabia, Joshua doesn't seem to be taking any chances in scuffing up a huge payday as his recent Instagram posts show him to be shredded.

Since the second of his losses against Usyk, the 33-year-old has teamed up with a new trainer in Derek James, with preparations for fight night now taking place away from the United Kingdom and instead in Dallas, Texas.

The pair's first outing was the scrappy points victory over Jermaine Franklin in April this year, where both fans and Joshua were left unsatisfied that he wasn't able to claim the dominant knockout victory that many had said he needed prior to the bout in order to regain the 'old AJ.'

The World Class Boxing Gym is now said to be AJ's new base for fight camps, and it appears to have readied him into a picturesque physique ahead of the 12th of August.

Anthony Joshua's current physique

In recent Instagram posts, the Watford-born heavyweight can be seen to have regained the eight-pack we associated to him during his years of dominance over the heavyweight division.

AJ shared the photo on his Instagram of him drenched in sweat while standing in an orthodox boxing stance in a gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, along with the caption: "CHA-CHING 🎰"

The former unified heavyweight champion also shared another Instagram post with the caption: "You haffi know real wealth 👑," with him standing shirtless outside a Las Vegas gym.

The posts created excitement among fans about AJ's upcoming return to the ring on his comeback trail.

"Looking in good shape champ, show the whole f****** world who we are," wrote one fan on Instagram, while another commented: "CHAMP GOOD SEEING YOU AT THA GTM!!! VEGAS TYMES TOGETHER!!!"

After AJ's reputation took a hit over the last couple of years, another victory over Whyte might just be what the Watford man needs to get himself back to his best and ascend himself to the top of the heavyweight division once again.

But the fight does have big consequences for AJ, as his promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted the Wilder fight later in the year will be dependent on a victory over fellow Brit Whyte.