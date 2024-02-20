Highlights Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou have both recently revealed their impressive physiques ahead of their upcoming Riyadh fight in March.

Both fighters are intensively training for the bout, with Joshua looking lean and Ngannou showing dedication in the gym.

Despite Ngannou's short boxing career, his coach believes he has improved significantly and will perform better against Joshua than he did against Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua steps into the ring against Francis Ngannou on the 8th of March, and both men have revealed snippets of their potential physiques for the upcoming clash.

The pair are set to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month, and the outcome could have serious implications for both careers. The victor will surely be in contention for a shot at heavyweight gold down the line, but what would a defeat mean for either man, especially Joshua, who comes up against a man with only one professional fight to his name?

Joshua is the former two-time unified WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion, who is currently on a three-fight winning streak and looking to work his way back into title contention. Ngannou, meanwhile, is the star of mixed martial arts who was the UFC heavyweight champion before he made a move into boxing. This will be just his second professional boxing bout.

Francis Ngannou & Anthony Joshua physiques

Both men have revealed how seriously they are taking this fight. Joshua has recently posted pictures of him on his socials at his intense training camp in Harlow, dressed in all-black and looking seriously trim. The attire is complemented with a menacing look on his face that fans believe could spell trouble for his rival.

This could be in response to Ngannou, who, a couple of weeks ago, unveiled his own preparations for the Joshua fight. The Cameroonian took to Instagram to reveal his own impressive physique as he put time in at the gym. He shared his intense training regime with the world, captioning his post: “Work work work #JoshuaNgannou.”

He then provided fans with a rare peek into his dedication. In the series of photos, Ngannou can be seen in the initial position for a sled push exercise, a functional strength training exercise where an individual pushes a weighted sled across a surface.

Indeed, Ngannou's boxing coach Dewey Cooper has insisted that it won't be the same Ngannou who lost a controversial split-decision to Tyson Fury that will step into the ring against AJ.

“I know what the boxing public is saying. ‘He caught Tyson Fury off guard, there was no way to study him, Anthony Joshua will be prepared for him’,” Cooper told talkSPORT.

“The one component they are forgetting is that was Francis Ngannou’s first boxing fight. In his first fight, he fought a 10-round fight against the best heavyweight in the world.

"Don’t you think his learning curve from his first fight to his second 10-round fight is going to be vast? That’s what you’re going to see, you’re going to see a more improved version of Ngannou on March 8 in Saudi Arabia.”

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou undercard

On the undercard, after upsetting Deontay Wilder, New Zealand's Joseph Parker will take on fearsome heavyweight Zhilei Zhang, who twice stopped Joe Joyce last year to win and retain the WBO interim strap.