A nostalgic video of Anthony Joshua posted by Matchroom Boxing has got fans talking about how much they miss the old AJ.

The video was from Joshua's 12th fight as a professional boxer against Raphael Zumbano in 2015.

The former heavyweight champion made light work of Zumbano, knocking him out in the second round. The swagger that he had back then made people gravitate to him. That swagger saw him turn and walk away before the Brazilian's body even had time to hit the canvas.

Joshua knew it was over as soon as he landed the blow.

Video: Anthony Joshua's ice-cold reaction to one-shot KO

Zumbano tried getting to his feet, but he simply didn't have the strength and fell against the ropes, leaving the referee no other choice but to wave off the contest.

Joshua's power was fierce, and knocking down opponents became a regular occurrence. His hand held aloft with hardly any hint of celebration. The confidence and attitude oozed from him. The nonchalance was superb viewing.

Where has that Anthony Joshua gone?

Some will argue that Joshua is now a more complete boxer, however, it has come at the cost of losing some of that raw power, attitude, and charisma.

The defeats to Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksander Usyk have understandably rocked the former unified champion. Perhaps, the love of the sport isn't as strong, and the lacklustre performance against Jermaine Franklin last month may cement that view.

The lack of confidence is evident in the way Joshua conducts himself. While he was on top of his game, there was an aura about him. He knew how good he was, and that aura has long since vanished from his armory.

What is next for Anthony Joshua?

Joshua remains in talks to take on Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia this December. The fight is reportedly part of a heavyweight tournament that will also feature Tyson Fury against Usyk.

Should the colossal fight happen, Joshua must find his confidence and power to have any chance against Wilder. The American is known as the hardest puncher in heavyweight history, and having some of Joshua's old characteristics would help nullify Wilder's ridiculous strength.

Boxing fans will hope the heavyweight tournament goes ahead. Two huge fights on the same night would get the sport back in the headlines for the right reasons, not because a YouTube star has decided to take a big pay day.