Highlights British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua's next fight looks set to have a ridiculous undercard.

AJ's upcoming bout will take place on the 21st of September at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

The undercard could feature an epic heavyweight rematch as well as a pound-for-pound great.

Anthony Joshua's next fight looks set to have a ridiculous undercard. The British boxing heavyweight sensation recently revealed that his upcoming bout will take place on the 21st of September at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is once again teaming up with Eddie Hearn, promoter of Joshua, to break ground in a new territory for a Riyadh Season event.

Since joining forces with Fury's former trainer Ben Davison late last year in preparation for his win over Otto Wallin, 'AJ' has looked better than ever as he eyes another crack at a world title.

The 34-year-old is fresh off his sensational victory over former UFC star Francis Ngannou back in March. He landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA heavyweight, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

The Brit has stepped up training over the last few weeks and looks set to fight Daniel Dubois following 'Dynamite's win over Filip Hrgovic earlier this month for the IBF interim heavyweight title. While that fight alone is enough to sell out an entire stadium, His Excellency may look to stack the card with many mouthwatering contests.

The Rumoured Card for 21 September is Stacked

It features an epic rematch

Wembley Stadium has hosted many memorable and iconic boxing events over the years; however, if Alalshikh were to pull off the rumoured card for the 21st of September, it could go down as the best combat sports event the venue has ever hosted.

Alalshikh has recently confirmed that a press conference will take place on the 25th of June to announce the Wembley card - with Joshua set to headline.

An epic rematch between Frazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley could feature on the undercard in September. The British rivals fought to a thrilling draw back in March.

While there have been rumours that the second showdown could take place at Ipswich's Portman Road, 'Big Fraze' has revealed that there's a possible chance that the rematch will take place on the 21st of September.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Clarke said: "It's definitely a possible option [on the AJ undercard], but I think we both did ourselves a favour in the performance last time where we both have options. That is definitely a massive one and may be a frontrunner, but we could headline our own show, we could go on an undercard - the possibilities are all there.

But it doesn't stop there. One of the pound-for-pound greats in the sport right now, Naoya Inoue, could also feature on the card.

The Japanese star secured a stunning sixth-round knockout victory over Mexican Luis Nery back in May.

Inoue looked destined to fight Sam Goodman, but the Aussie opted to risk his status as mandatory challenger to the Japanese star by instead facing Chainoi Worawut first.

Ireland’s TJ Doheny and Uzbek fighter MJ Akhmadaliev have now been rumoured to face off with the 31-year-old next. However, promoter Bob Arum has suggested if the Doheny fight is next, it will more likely land in Japan.

Following his recent TKO victory against Austin Williams in Saudi Arabia, Hamzah Sheeraz has revealed to talkSPORT that he hopes to fight Chris Eubank Jr on the 'AJ' undercard: “In an ideal world, if I could wave a magic wand and make it all happen it’d be the Chris Eubank Jr fight.

"Reason being is because I feel he’s the biggest name domestically and bar the Conor Benn fight I feel like I’m the biggest fight out there next.”

That said, Sheeraz has reservations that the fight will actually take place; therefore, the only other option out there is Erislandy Lara.

While nothing is confirmed, like most of these bouts, two other jaw-dropping fights have also been rumoured for the September card. There have been whispers that Josh Kelly vs Liam Smith and Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson could also take place.

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

Plans appear to have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025