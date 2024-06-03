Highlights Anthony Joshua will return to action at Wembley Stadium in September.

There were a number of fighters in line to face him, but Daniel Dubois looks set to get the nod.

Dubois scored the biggest win of his career by defeating Filip Hrgovic over the weekend.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua looks to finally have an opponent set for his homecoming bout on the 21st of December at Wembley Stadium. The 34-year-old had been expected to face the heavy-handed Deontay Wilder at the event, after Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh indicated a desire to make that bout over the weekend.

However, those plans were quickly scuppered when Zhilei Zhang brutally knocked the American out in the main event of Saturday's Queensberry vs Matchroom '5v5' card. As a result, Daniel Dubois is now in talks to meet fellow Brit Joshua later this year, according to his promoter Frank Warren.

Daniel Dubois in Line to Face Joshua After Scoring Biggest Win of his Career

'Dynamite' became a world champion on Saturday night

Dubois put himself into the conversation to meet Joshua by claiming the Interim IBF Heavyweight Championship after beating Croatian fighter, Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round of their clash on the '5v5' event. The 26-year-old came on top after an absorbing contest, eventually stopping Hrgovic on cuts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dubois has recorded knockouts in 20 of his 21 professional wins.

Dubois could be soon be upgraded to become the full IBF Heavyweight Champion. Whether or not this happens hinges on the IBF’s decision regarding Oleksandr Usyk’s plea for an exemption that would let him retain his belt for the rematch with Tyson Fury on the 21st of December, instead of having to face Dubois.

Joshua will have the chance to challenge for whichever version of the title Dubois holds by the time the fight comes around.The all-British clash is expected to be a much-hyped affair with Alalshikh planning to reach out to London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, to discuss hosting a face-off between the pair at Wembley before the event. Frank Warren confirmed to talkSPORT on Monday that a Joshua vs Dubois fight is in the works.

"Daniel Dubois proved all his doubters wrong and won the IBF 'interim' belt," Warren said. "He hopefully will be fighting AJ in the autumn. We're working on that. He did well."

Dubois has already lost a couple of fights in his relatively young career so far. One against Oleksandr Usyk and the other to Joe Joyce. There were questions raised about the heavyweight's heart after these setbacks. Dubois, however, has fought back in style.

The new champion opened up about his potential fight with Joshua and vowed to "demolish" him. "That's what I've been hearing [that Joshua could be next], so let's see," Dubois said. "[Being world champion] is a dream. From challenging for the world title to getting the chance to win the damn thing outright, that's what I want. I'll demolish Joshua. I'll get even better from here."

Despite his defeat by the reigning undisputed champion Usyk in August 2023, Dubois has shown his true potential in his two most recent bouts. He notably triumphed over Jarrell Miller with a technical knockout in December, before upsetting Hrgovic over the weekend.

Asked about the prospect of facing Dubois, Joshua stated: "I've got to pick them off one by one... It's not going to be easy, but that's my mentality. So come one, come all. He [Dubois] has been in tougher fights, so he becomes hardened. He has worked his way up the ladder, we'll see what happens in the near future. Wembley, O2, York Hall - wherever they put me, I'm happy to fight. Any venue, I'll turn up and do my job."