Anthony Joshua could be set for a homecoming bout later this year as he looks to extend his four-fight winning streak since suffering consecutive losses to unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. That's according to his close pal Derek Chisora, who appears to have let the Watford-born fighter's plans slip during a recent interview.

Joshua made no secret of his desire to become champion of the world for a third time following his clinical stoppage of Francis Ngannou last month. However, with Usyk expected to meet fellow heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury twice before the end of the year, 'AJ' won't be getting a crack at either man any time soon. While he'll have to wait for the fights that he truly wants, the 34-year-old is seemingly in line for a major bout at Wembley Stadium - potentially with a world title on the line.

Details of Anthony Joshua's next fight 'leaked'

'AJ' expected to compete for vacant WBA crown

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has become a major player in the sport in recent years after hosting a number of big fights in his home country - including Joshua's last two bouts. Now, though, Alalshikh has his sights set on producing a huge event on UK shores.

Although the WBA heavyweight title will be at stake when Usyk and Fury meet in their first undisputed unification fight in May, the governing body has already made it clear that they intend to strip the victor of the belt - unless they agree to defend against mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic in their next bout. Given that Usyk and Fury are legally obligated to have an immediate rematch, it seems a virtual certainty that the WBA championship will be vacant by the summer.

Hrgovic is widely expected to meet Daniel Dubois as part of the Queensberry Vs Matchroom 5 vs 5 event in Saudi Arabia in June. That fight will see a clash of the third and fourth-ranked heavyweight contenders by the WBA - and it is possible that the vacant title could be on the line.

Derek Chisora 'reveals' Anthony Joshua's next fight

'I've got a big mouth,' jokes heavyweight contender

During a recent interview with iFLTV, Chisora appeared to let slip exactly how Joshua - ranked number two in the world by the WBA - fits into the championship picture later this year.

""He [Joshua] will fight the winner of Daniel Dubois and [Filip] Hrgovic in Wembley. F*** it, I've got a big mouth. That's the plan. It's gonna be a sick, a little adventure for Alalshikh to bring it back to London."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua is 3-0 when fighting at Wembley Stadium - and has won by stoppage on each occasion.

Whether Chisora was authorised to share Joshua's plans seems doubtful, but if his prediction does prove accurate, it will see Joshua fight at the national stadium for the first time since his 2018 stoppage of Alexander Povetkin. Should he win the proposed bout against either Hrgovic or Dubois, 'AJ' would immediately enhance his claims for a shot at either Usyk or Fury - with the WBA title possibly acting as a significant bargaining chip.