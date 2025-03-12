There is only one last legitimate option for Anthony Joshua, now that it appears Oleksandr Usyk is going to beat him to the Daniel Dubois rematch that he most covets.

Joshua had built extraordinary momentum in boxing since his back-to-back defeats to Usyk, beating the likes of Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Francis Ngannou — all by knockout — until Dubois completely dominated him inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on the 21st of September, last year.

AJ's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has long been consistent that his premier client wants the Dubois rematch, or Tyson Fury. And so, with Usyk and Dubois in apparent negotiations for a rematch of their own this summer, it leaves Joshua with only one box office option.

Anthony Joshua's Last Legitimate Option

Joshua could fight Tyson Fury on Netflix, report says