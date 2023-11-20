Highlights Anthony Joshua's recent social media posts showcase his insane physique, highlighting that he is in the best shape of his career.

Although Otto Wallin is not the ideal opponent, this fight is crucial for Joshua's path to facing Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder and reclaiming his belts.

The stakes are high for Joshua in this fight, as a win sets him up for a potential showdown with Fury, while a loss could jeopardise his legacy and championship aspirations.

Anthony Joshua might just be in the best shape of his career. Well, that is certainly the case if his recent social media posts are anything to go by. The former two-time unified world heavyweight champion is heading back into the ring on the 23rd of December, this time facing Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia.

If we look at the view of the fans, this is clearly not the fight the people wanted, but if we have any hope of seeing AJ fight Tyson Fury, or even just Deontay Wilder, he needs a fight like this to propel him back to that level.

Otto Wallin is no pushover, though, and this fight will not be a complete walk in the park for AJ, with lessons learned from his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr back in 2019. The Swede comes into the fight with a record of 26-1-0, with his only loss coming back in 2019, when he took Tyson Fury the full 12 rounds before The Gypsy King won via unanimous decision. Any man that can take Fury on for a full 12 rounds is a serious fighter, and that is clearly why Anthony Joshua has been putting in crazy amounts of work in the gym.

Anthony Joshua's insane physique

His latest posts show off his absolutely insane physique ahead of the fight in just over a month's time. The post on X, formerly Twitter, shows him simply standing in the ring with his hands on the ropes. There are no training videos or any further insight into his training camp as of yet, just simply a still photo that is enough to speak volumes.

There seems to be a different aura around AJ ahead of this bout, and despite Wallin not being the "superstar name" that many wanted, the stakes for AJ are high and people have really bought into this fight for that reason.

Otto Wallin fight is crucial for Anthony Joshua

AJ could well have his legacy on the line with this one. A win sets him up for the fight we have all been waiting for, but a loss would crush that dream and potentially put an end to his push to regain his belts. Tyson Fury is likely to be watching with a keen eye, as an ex-opponent of his takes on the man who is coming for his riches.

Fury will, of course, be preparing to take on Oleksandr Usyk next February, another fight with huge consequences for the future of heavyweight boxing. AJ's fight at the end of December, followed by Fury taking on Usyk in February next year, has the potential to set up the greatest fight in modern times.

However, maybe fans are getting carried away by some of these physique shots doing the rounds on AJ's social channels. Joshua himself would be quick to tell you that there is no point looking ahead to a potential showdown with Fury or Usyk, and all attention must be put into crushing Otto Wallin.

With four weeks to go until the fighters head to the desert to battle it out, there is still plenty of time for AJ to get even more ripped than he is in that X post! So, keep an eye out for any further updates from inside both camps, and don't be surprised if Wallin's team now drop a photo like AJ's to let people know that he is coming to win.