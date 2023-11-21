Highlights Anthony Joshua's power punches are looking and sounding seriously strong ahead of his fight with Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia next month.

Anthony Joshua has delivered a wordless yet thunderous message to Otto Wallin ahead of the pair's clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month. The 34-year-old was videoed training with temporary new coach Ben Davison, who has previously worked with WBC champion Tyson Fury, and let's just say his power punches are looking, and sounding, seriously up to scratch!

With Joshua's regular trainer Derrick James tied up training other fighters for their bouts, it has fallen to Davison to prepare the former two-time heavyweight champion for his Saudi showdown with Wallin, and judging by a video uploaded by DAZN to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, James might just have saved himself a few weeks of aching wrists.

In the short video, Anthony Joshua can be seen, and heard, practising a combination of three powerful punches, but he does so with such intensity that the impact of his gloves can be heard well above both the background music and an onlooking coach's yells. Davison's visibly pained red face as the session is called tells its own story, particularly when stacked against Joshua's expression of quiet focus.

The Watford-born boxer certainly seems to be in excellent physical condition a month ahead of his fight with Wallin, in what he hopes will prove to be exactly the kind of statement victory his career needs at this stage.

After back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, AJ has slowly been working his way back into title-contention form. His victory over Robert Helenius in August was classic Anthony Joshua, with a simple but effective use of his jabs to condition his opponent, opening the Finn up to a stunning knockout from his right.

Otto Wallin is a tough test for Anthony Joshua

Otto Wallin is sure to provide a sterner test, however, with the Swede bullish about his prospects ahead of the fight. “I hurt Fury, I hurt Gassiev, I can hurt Joshua,” he told iFL TV recently.

While he lost that fight against Fury, The Gypsy King was left needing 47 stitches after Wallin inflicted a stinging cut that almost threatened an upset in a tough 12-round encounter. Wallin also entered the ring as the underdog against Gassiev, but his size, reach, and movement saw him upset the odds on that occasion.

The 32-year-old was able to manage the Russian's power shots throughout the bout in September, but his endurance will surely be put to the test against a determined Anthony Joshua. As legendary boxer Evander Holyfield put it speaking to iFL TV: “[Joshua] has got the range. It appears to me that when people don’t pressure him, he gets his shots off, then he wins.”

It will be up to Anthony Joshua to make the most of his advantages to overcome an opponent who will surely be keen to unsettle him, but judging by his thunderous punishment of Davison's pads, one perfect punch may be all he needs.