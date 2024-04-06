Highlights Anthony Joshua believes age will be crucial come 20th of July when Mike Tyson fights Jake Paul.

AJ believes Paul will be crowned the victor, but is mainly praying for Iron Mike to make it out the fight healthy.

Mike Tyson will be 58 years old when fight night comes around, while Jake Paul will be 27.

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is on top of the world at the moment. He's coming off a highlight reel knockout of Francis Ngannou, and he's got the world at his fingertips. So when he gives his opinion about an upcoming boxing fight, people listen.

Joshua has recently been a guest on the Jonathan Ross Show, which will air in the UK on ITV1 on Saturday night (the 6th of April), but some of his thoughts on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight have already made headlines. It might surprise you to know he's backing Paul in the fight.

"[Tyson] is older now. I pray that he comes out healthy," Joshua said. “I think Jake Paul [wins] because of youth - that’s the only thing." Tyson will be 58 when the fight happens this summer. Paul will be just 27, which leaves a 31-year age gap.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Joshua has fought in 162 rounds over 31 fights since his 2013 debut.

Joshua says he's heard the criticism from fans who complain a former YouTuber shouldn't be fighting the legendary boxer, and he doesn't think it's warranted. "I personally think [influencer boxing] is really good. I think the boxing hardcores, they don’t like it because they think, ‘Why are they disrespecting our sport?’ But I think that person brings all these people into boxing, which benefits everyone else. Everyone's viewing helps.”

The fight will make history as it will air live on Netflix for no additional cost. The event will take place at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on the 20th of July.

Mike Tyson Says he's 'Scared to Death' of Fight With Jake Paul

In a recent interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, Tyson explained why he accepted the fight with Paul. "Whatever I'm afraid to do, I do it," he said. "Anything I'm afraid of, I confront it. And that's my personality. Like right now, I'm scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it's reality. And in reality, I'm invincible."

Joshua fought and defeated Ngannou in March and has given his thoughts on when he will return to the ring. “Around September is when I’ve been told, I was hoping for June,” Joshua said on the show. “I’ve got some time to go on dates now and mingle a little bit. I’m training at the minute. I’ve got two months before I get into training camp.

Related Anthony Joshua's Next Opponent Leaked Derek Chisora let Joshua's plans slip during an interview.

Joshua is currently on a four-fight winning streak, holding recent wins over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Ngannou. He says that he'll need to remain patient while he waits for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury to fight. Their bout has been scheduled for the 18th of May.

No fight name was provided by Joshua. “No, [I don’t know the opponent], but I think what they’re saying is, ‘Be patient,’ because you’ve got Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for all the belts. And then once that’s done, hopefully I can kick down the door and get my opportunity," he said. “[Fury] is one of my rivals. This is someone I want to compete with one day, so everything he says... I’ve got it all stored in the back of my memory, and when the fight happens, I’m going to use it as a lot of fuel.”

Fans seem to be clamouring for a Fury vs Joshua affair, and it has been previously discussed, but as of yet, it's never come to fruition. Perhaps it will happen in the future. Let's hope so!

Key Statistic provided by BoxRec