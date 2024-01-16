Highlights Anthony Joshua has now decided to stick with trainer Ben Davison for his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

A win against Ngannou could solidify Joshua's position as a challenger for the world titles, and there is potential for a future match-up against the winner of Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua is now set to work with trainer Ben Davison for the second consecutive fight as he prepares to face Francis Ngannou in their Saudi Arabia this March. It will be his fourth trainer since losing for the first time to Oleksandr Usyk in late 2022, and it has been a difficult time for AJ is looking to work his way back to the pinnacle of the division, and into his best form.

The former two-time world champion split with long-term coach Rob McCracken after losing his mandatory defence to Usyk, following years of working together since his days as an Olympic gold medalist. He then sought help from Robert Garcia who was unable to help him score revenge in his rematch with the Ukrainian, before then moving to the US to work with Derrick James to seek a resurgence. Now based in the UK with Davison, Joshua has another big task on his hands as he hopes to challenge for the undisputed honours later in 2024.

Anthony Joshua explains split from boxing trainers

Anthony Joshua had faced heavy criticism for his fighting style

It now appears Joshua will stick with Davison for the foreseeable future after developing a much healthier working relationship, which certainly came through in his boxing when he stopped Otto Wallin in just four rounds in his last fight. It was the most convincing version of AJ seen in a long while, and attracted huge plaudits in the boxing world in comparison to his previous performances.

The 34-year-old was always known for his power-punching aggression, which saw him record an incredible consecutive KO record early on in his career and rise to world level. Joshua has since suggested that previous trainers had advised him to take a more conservative approach, which he has abandoned under the stewardship of Davison.

“The reason I was able to gel with Ben is because he doesn’t try to change your style. I went to a stage where I was trying to change my style - a bit of back-foot boxing, box behind the jab, stick and move, not be explosive, control the pace, stuff like that. But Ben was like, ‘That’s not your body type! You’re a f***ing big unit, you’re explosive, go and knock f***ing people out. Basically, work to your body type. So, we got along in that sense. He gets it.”

Anthony Joshua's fight with Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua boxing record: 27-3 (24 KOs), Francis Ngannou boxing record: 0-1

The British heavyweight now faces a test against ex-UFC champion Ngannou on March 8 in Saudi Arabia, in his latest mega-money outing as he looks to continue his activity. It was a three-fight year for Joshua in 2023 beating Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin as he rebuilt his form following some disappointing results against Usyk, and a win over Ngannou could re-cement his status as a challenger for the world titles.

It was announced yesterday by Saudi Arabia promoter Turk Alalshikh that the winner of the heavyweight event in March could challenge the winner of Tyson Fury's undisputed title clash with Oleksandr Usyk later in 2024. IBF mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic could look to enforce his status, but may be offered step-aside money if the huge fight is able to be arranged.