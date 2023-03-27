Anthony Joshua has weighed in with his thoughts on a potential blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury in the future, and it's safe to say he's hit the nail on the head.

His comments do, however, appear to sadly rule out the much-anticipated battle.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk looked set for a monumental clash on the 29th of April in a bout that would see the winner named the undisputed heavyweight champion. The fight was all set, with Usyk even agreeing to a ridiculous 70/30 split before the Gypsy King moved the goalposts.

What has Anthony Joshua said about fighting Tyson Fury?

Joshua was quick to question the intentions of Fury, saying: “I tell you what, if he is doing a 70/30 split for an undisputed heavyweight world title fight, to an already undisputed cruiserweight and unified heavyweight champion, imagine what he is going to try to offer me. It’s just a nightmare."

With Fury being so difficult behind closed doors, as well as across social media in the lead-up to the collapse of the Usyk fight, it is easy to see where AJ is coming from.

It's safe to say a lot of fans have agreed with what Joshua has had to say as well.

"I don't often agree with AJ, but he is pretty on point with this," "The man has a point," "I gotta agree with AJ on this one. Fury on some clown s***" and "Hit the nail on the head. Fury is annoying everyone at this point" were just a handful of quote tweets.

Anthony Joshua's boxing career

The 33-year-old has not been seen in a ring since his loss against Usyk back in August 2022. With the Ukrainian being unable to come to terms on a fight with Fury, it is hard to imagine a world where AJ can do so.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion also must prove his worth in his next few fights as his stock has taken a considerable hit due to losses against Usyk (twice) and Andy Ruiz Jr since 2019.

He can start making things right and set a clear path to the dream fight fans have been salivating over for years with a win over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday at the O2 Arena, London.

The English fighter remains focussed and confident and showed no signs of getting ahead of himself as he told DAZN Boxing: “I just need to make sure I live in my own realms. This is a serious fighter. He’s not a comeback fight, and I’m not going to lose. So there is no IF. I’ve got to stay focused on winning."

What next for Tyson Fury?

There is a very real chance that no boxer will do business with Fury in the future due to his well-known stubbornness. Any fighter deemed to be on his level must agree to his terms, or it simply won't happen.

Tyson Fury has been accused of 'ducking' Oleksandr Usyk

There were talks of a potential meeting with Joshua back in December, but the 34-year-old appeared to rule out this possibility as he told Sky Sports: "He doesn't have any belts. He doesn't have anything that I need and there will not be a fight between me and him ever. Full stop."

Despite this claim, it is hard to believe that the Gypsy King would be unwilling to enter the ring with Joshua if the money is right and the fight happens on his own terms.