Anthony Joshua is close to finally settling his rivalry with Deontay Wilder, and he will earn an absolute fortune to do so.

'AJ' has earned a number of lucrative purses throughout his career including for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, which he lost but pocketed a mammoth £60 million.

Joshua has also earned mega bucks for big nights against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, but he will be hoping his biggest nights are still to come after signing a lucrative deal with broadcaster DAZN.

And if the latest forecast for his December fight with the 'Bronze Bomber' is anything to go by, he will almost certainly be walking away with one of his highest wages yet.

Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder is getting close

This week, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that he would be attending a meeting with Wilder's team in a bid to finally close the lucrative deal with Saudi promotion Skills Challenge.

It was initially considered to be part of a big night of heavyweight action featuring Tyson Fury and Usyk but talks are less advanced which could see it now as a standalone event.

In a fresh update on the status of the negotiations, the Matchroom Boxing kingpin revealed he was hopeful that contracts be signed shortly.

He said on the DAZN Boxing Show: “When Prince Khalid and those guys tell me it’s done, it’s happening, I believe them.

"I didn’t believe them at first for the Andy Ruiz fight, but I quickly realised that these guys are real.

"We hope to get, contractually, everything signed off in the next one-to-two weeks.”

Anthony Joshua's purse for Deontay Wilder fight

The former two-time world champion is hoping to fight twice this year with a shot against domestic rival Dillian Whyte set to arrive before he touches gloves with Wilder.

However, it will be the second showdown which is set to generate huge revenue for the 33-year-old, who will be receiving a large upfront fee from the Saudi promotion.

And his promoter Hearn, who has regularly set him up for wealthy fights, will expect that he pockets another nine-figure sum.

He said during an interview on Froch on Fighting: “It went great. We spoke through dates, numbers.

"We expect to receive formal paperwork in the next seven or ten days. I'm very confident you're going to get a fight.

"He's about to make £60million to fight Deontay Wilder in December."

This would represent his largest guaranteed purse alongside his second defeat to Usyk, and a win could see him thrust into a further clash against Fury next year.