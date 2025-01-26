Anthony Martial bagged his seventh goal of the season for AEK Athens in a narrow 1-0 win over Panetolikos on Saturday and Manchester United fans are debating whether letting the Frenchman leave in the summer of 2024 was the correct decision amid Joshua Zirkee and Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles.

It was in September 2015 when the Old Trafford faithful buzzed with excitement after making Martial, now 29 years of age, the most expensive teenager in football history at the time. The truth is, however, that he never fulfilled his potential as one of the hottest properties in Europe.

A rejuvenated man since leaving the Theatre of Dreams and joining AEK Athens, who are second behind Olympiacos in Greece’s top flight, Massy-born Martial endured a difficult debut in Greece but has come on leaps and bounds since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martial plundered 90 goals and 46 assists in his 317-game Manchester United career.

Attempting to rebuild his career following a torrid stint with Manchester United, things look to be on the rise for the ex-Monaco hotshot, who is widely regarded as one of the most frustrating players in the Premier League, after notching his ninth goal involvement of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 30-cap France international's latest performance against eighth-placed Panetolikos, when he bagged the only goal of the game in the 56th minute, was one of his best in an AEK Athens strip as he created a total of four chances, took 65 touches on the left flank and posted a shot accuracy of 100%.

Close

His goal was vintage Martial. Laying the ball off to a teammate in order to free up space in the box, the forward's darting run combined with his deft touch under the pressure of a sea of blue shirts gave him enough time to pick a spot and finish with ease.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the forward’s upturn in performances, with one even suggesting that he remains a much more fruitful option than both Zirkzee, 23, and Hojlund, 21. They wrote: “A finished injury-prone Martial is 100 times a better striker than Zirkzee and Hojlund.”

Obviously not big club level anymore but he would still genuinely be the best finisher at United. That should scare the hell out of fans considering United have spent 100s of million on these terrible forwards.

Another supporter took it one step further to suggest that the powers that be at Old Trafford should re-sign the 1995-born star: “Bring him back!” while another wrote: “Damn, he still walks into United’s team.”

A final fan referenced the insanity of spending a shedload of money on two strikers, Zirkzee and Hojlund, when Martial is ‘still better’ than both: “It’s insane when you spent £130+ million on two 9s and the injury-prone Greece league-playing 9 that left is still better than what you got.”