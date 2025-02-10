It has been north of a year since Anthony Martial last took to the pitch in a Manchester United shirt. The once-promising hotshot moved to AEK Athens in September 2024 and supporters have reacted to his latest two-goal haul against Panserraikos.

Born and raised just outside of Paris, the centre-forward struggled to fulfil his promise at Old Trafford and, irrespective of his glimpses of brilliance, was too unreliable – from an injury and goalscoring perspective – to be their chief line-leader.

A two-time FA Cup winner with his former employers, he’s enjoyed a fruitful start to life in Greece. Playing across the front line but primarily on the left wing, he’s notched nine goals and two assists in all competitions.

In his side’s most recent emphatic victory, a 5-0 win over 10th-placed Panserraikos, Martial bagged his first of the affair in the 23rd minute before doubling his tally a mere nine minutes shy of the final whistle – and Manchester United fans rushed to social media.

Martial’s Two-Goal Haul Against Panserraikos Acts as Reminder

The French talisman scored his first brace for AEK Athens

Manchester United failed to extend the Frenchman’s contract in June 2024 – a decision that felt long overdue. There were no immediate takers for his signature until Greek outfit AEK Athens, led by Matias Almeyda, approached his representatives.

Thus signing the dotted line on a free transfer, a period away from the spotlight of leading the line for Manchester United has seen him return to his former self – a deadly forward, capable of scoring and fashioning chances at a decent rate.

Anthony Martial - Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Manchester United 317 90 46 13/1 AS Monaco 70 15 8 2/0 AEK Athens 19 9 2 2/0 Sevilla 12 1 1 1/0 Olympique Lyonnais 4 0 0 1/0

He tipped up to Carrington as a fresh-faced youngster with a Ballon d’Or clause inserted into his contract. The buzz was real and fans couldn’t wait to see his talent unravel before their eyes, but any sort of excitement began to dwindle.

The threat of the former Monaco talent, who signed for the Red Devils on a record-breaking fee for a teenager (£36 million) in the summer of 2015, petered out towards the latter end of his Old Trafford stay, but he's refound his shooting boots in southeast Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United, Martial was the first person to score a hat-trick – against Sheffield United in 2020.

Albeit at a much lower level, Martial is a player reborn in Greece. After a slow start to proceedings under Almeyda's guidance, he scored in three consecutive outings between late November and early December and has established himself as a regular starter.

Arriving at the back post for his second, Martial – who, in 2015 against Liverpool, enjoyed one of the best debuts in Premier League history – made a darting run in order to latch onto Niclas Eliasson’s teasing ball across the front of the goal.

Hungry, eager and tenacious, the Frenchman was substituted in the 83rd minute in favour of Paolo Fernandes – but he had already contributed enough to his side’s five-goal, five-star performance. Stationed on the left flank, the 30-cap France international’s brace will be his crowning moment in an Athens shirt thus far but the intangible aspects of his game were also mightily impressive.

He took 46 touches of the ball, let off three shots – two of which were on target and resulted in goals – and enjoyed a 100% success rate when dribbling at opposition defenders. Martial's talent was punctuated when he scored that goal against Liverpool – he's now showing it on a consistent basis.

Fans React to Martial’s Two-Goal Showing

'The problem has always been Man United'

What has prompted fans of the Old Trafford faithful to comment on Martial’s latest display is the club's common issue is that Ruben Amorim’s men are falling short in front of goal. Both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are struggling to find their groove.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one suggested that Manchester United, 13- time winners of the Premier League, are the problem as the likes of Scott McTominay, Antony and Marcus Rashford have all shone post-departure.

The problem has always been Man United. McTominay scoring goals for fun, Antony back-to-back Man of the Match awards, Rashford electric on his cameo for Villa - and the list goes on.

“They always do well after leaving Manchester United.” A second fan said before another question why players begin to shine and show their full talent upon moving onto pastures new. “Why is every player doing well after leaving Man United?"

"All United players who are not in the club are performing well... that club is cursed." another fan noted, while another questioned Manchester United’s methods.

We need to have a conversation about Manchester United. Is it that the environment is not conducive for these players to shine? They are either always injured or their confidence level is low.

Amorim, after letting Marcus Rashford leave on loan to Aston Villa, has just Zirkzee and Hojlund as his two options at centre forward. The former, 23, is the oldest player of the club’s forward options, which includes Amad and Alejandro Garnacho.

All statistics per Transfermarkt and Sofascore - correct as of 10/02/25