Highlights Despite being out injured for most of the season, Anthony Martial could make the FA Cup final squad.

talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes it would be a disgrace if Martial is selected.

Crook has been critical of United for granting Martial a special farewell and giving him a chance to play in the final.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has returned to training ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested that if he is named in the squad on Saturday then it would be an 'absolute disgrace'.

The French attacker has been on the treatment table for a significant period now, barely featuring for Erik ten Hag's side. The former Monaco man is out of contract in the summer, so it will be his last chance to pull on the United shirt if he's selected by the Dutch manager against Man City.

Martial said farewell at Old Trafford and United's final home game, with it being confirmed that he wasn't going to sign an extension with the Manchester club.

Martial Selection for Man Utd Would be a 'Disgrace'

He's in contention to make the squad

Earlier this week, ten Hag confirmed that Martial was expected to be fit to face Man City in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The French striker could sign off his United career in style, despite missing a large portion of the campaign through injury.

Reacting to the news, talkSPORT reporter Crook has suggested that if Martial is selected for the game at Wembley Stadium, it would be an 'absolute disgrace'...

"If Martial is anywhere near the #MUFC squad on Saturday it is an absolute disgrace."

Martial has hardly contributed for the Red Devils in all competitions and he's yet to play a minute in the FA Cup, so he's played no part in helping ten Hag's side reach the final. It might be slightly unfair to give him a slot in the squad with others playing a role throughout the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Martial has played just 448 minutes in the Premier League for Manchester United this season, while featuring in 635 minutes in all competitions.

Crook Slammed Martial Treatment This Month

Man Utd gave the French forward a farewell

It's not the first time in recent weeks that Crook has been up in arms about United and Martial after the French attacker was given a special send-off at Old Trafford. The talkSPORT reporter, reacting to the news, suggested that it was 'some kind of joke' that the 28-year-old was given a farewell by the club and supporters.

Martial's career hasn't quite gone how many expected, and with the former Monaco man being one of United's highest earners, taking home a reported £250k-a-week, it's safe to say the Manchester outfit haven't received value for their money. Crook certainly wouldn't be happy if Martial is given the chance to play in their biggest game of the season.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt