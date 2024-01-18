Highlights Anthony Martial has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Manchester United in 2015, with injuries preventing him from finding consistent form.

Martial has not trained with the first team since December due to illness and has not featured in any matches since a defeat to Bournemouth.

Despite interest from clubs including West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Everton, Martial intends to stay at Manchester United until the summer when his contract expires.

Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial is the latest player to be exiled and forced to train in isolation away from Erik ten Hag’s squad amid the Frenchman’s struggles to return to full fitness after his illness, as exclusively reported by MailOnline.

Martial completed his Old Trafford move in September 2015, becoming the most expensive teenager in world football after his current employers parted ways with £36 million – though it is safe to say that he hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations.

Not only thanks to a Ballon d’Or contract that was inserted into his Red Devils contract, one that ends in the summer after nine years of service, but because a myriad of injuries has prevented him from securing a stable run of games. He managed to show glimpses of his talent, but it was never consistent enough.

With the £72 million arrival of Rasmus Hojlund, the writing is on the wall for the former Monaco man – so much so that it was revealed that he was set to leave the 13-time Premier League champions at the end of the season with the club unwilling to trigger his one-year extension.

With his days seemingly numbered at Carrington, you’d expect Martial to up his game, especially with potential would-be buyers watching. However, MailOnline’s report suggested that Martial has not been involved in first team training since suffering from a sickness bug last month.

Nor has he been involved in any outings since Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on home soil, which happened on December 9th 2023, though Ten Hag’s decision is not one to discipline the 28-year-old. In fact, the Dutchman has been very blasé when quizzed about Martial’s availability in recent weeks, only revealing that his forward was ‘not fit’ before their recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

It is believed that the French forward is not under the cosh with an injury, however. Instead, the fact of the matter is that he has failed to regain full fitness following last month’s illness. Prior to his illness, Martial had recorded a measly two goals and assists apiece in 19 outings this season, which is not exactly goalscoring form.

Truth be told, Martial has always struggled to find his feet in the England top flight. Despite enjoying a club-best 17-goal Premier League season in 19/20, things seem to have never clicked into place for him. It's a terrible shame that Martial never lit the top tier alight considering the fanfare he arrived to back in 2016 - but now, nine years on, everyone is under the impression that his future in football belongs elsewhere.

While Martial’s situation seems to inevitably be going down one path, it has been reported that he intends to run down his contract and stay until the summer, despite receiving offers from Marseille, Fenerbahçe and sides from the Saudi Pro League, per The Athletic. That said, transfer insider Dean Jones, while writing for GIVEMESPORT, suggested that a January exit, perhaps on a temporary basis, may still be on the cards, with some clubs continuing to tout him as a new forward option. Among those clubs are Premier League trio West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton.

All three are keen to have another striker enrich their squad in the near future and Martial, who has long been on the fringes at Manchester United, could be their man and, per CaughtOffside, it is believed that the 30-cap France international is ready to snub any offers to join the ever-growing riches of Saudi Arabia as he has 'unfinished business' in Europe.

Anthony Martial's 23/24 PL Stats vs strikers from West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace Metric Anthony Martial Jarrod Bowen Dominic Calvert-Lewin Odsonne Edouard Minutes 455 1707 1148 1252 Goals/Assists 1/0 11/2 3/0 6/0 Shots per game 0.5 2.5 2 2.6 Pass success rate (%) 79.6% 75.5% 56.4% 73.1% Aerials won per game 0.6 1.2 3.8 1.5 Overall Rating 6.32 7.23 6.57 6.85 Per WhoScored - (correct as of 18/01/24)

Parting ways with the striker seems like the best decision for all parties. Given he earns £250,000 a week, a figure that makes him the second-most overpaid player in the Premier League, and that he has fallen down Ten Hag's pecking order, offering him a new deal to prolong his Old Trafford stay would make little to no sense.